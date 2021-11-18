OTTAWA -- Defence Minister Anita Anand has confirmed that by the end of Thursday, 120 Canadian Armed Forces personnel will be on the ground in Abbotsford, B.C. to assist with the flooding emergency there.

Anand, alongside Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, provided an update on the military and government support being delivered to British Columbia.

Acting chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre said the exact duties to be performed are to be determined.

More details to come…