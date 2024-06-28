World

    • 4 dead, 9 injured after minivan drives through Long Island nail salon, fire official says

    First responders on the scene after a minivan drove through a Long Island nail salon in Deer Park, New York, on Friday, June 28. (WABC via CNN Newsource) First responders on the scene after a minivan drove through a Long Island nail salon in Deer Park, New York, on Friday, June 28. (WABC via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    Four people are dead and nine are injured after a minivan drove through a Long Island nail salon Friday afternoon, Dominic Albanese of the Deer Park Fire Department said in a news conference.

    “It appears a motorist drove through the building, all the way through the building and we don’t know the cause at this time,” Albanese said.

    Reporters pressed Albanese for more information about how the crash occurred and if the car was out of control.

    “It’s under investigation, we’re not sure,” Albanese said.

    The four dead were in the salon when the crash happened, he said. The driver of the minivan, who was partially conscious when first responders arrived on the scene, was taken to a hospital, he said. It’s unclear if anybody other than the driver was in the minivan at the time of the crash, he added.

    The nail salon is one of five stores in a small shopping area in Deer Park, Long Island. A series of parking spots face the storefronts, just beyond the sidewalk.

    Some 150 firefighters and EMS officials were on scene to handle the incident, Albanese said.

    “This is very difficult for all the firefighters and EMS personnel on scene and we’ll be meeting with the crisis team this evening, for anybody that needs it, for all departments involved,” Albanese told reporters.

    This is a developing story and will be updated.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'

    Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News