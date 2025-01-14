ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

What Alberta is doing to prevent wildfires in Canmore, Bow Valley

By Tyler Barrow and Melissa Gilligan

Updated

Published

Alberta's government has announced help for the Bow Valley to safeguard it from wildfire after Jasper was scorched last summer.




















Photos

