Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 1.1 per cent in June to $63.1 billion
Canadian retail sales increased 1.1 per cent to $63.1 billion in June, boosted by higher sales at gasoline stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers, Statistics Canada said Friday.
However, the agency said its preliminary estimate for July suggests retail sales for that month fell 2.0 per cent, though it cautioned the figure would be revised.
Bank of Montreal economist Shelly Kaushik said retail spending had a surprisingly strong June, though much of the headline strength was due to higher prices as volumes were sluggish.
Retail sales in volume terms gained 0.2 per cent in June.
"Still, it looks like retail sales will add to growth in the second quarter. However, the flash estimate for July points to a weaker start to Q3," Kaushik wrote in a report.
For June, higher prices helped lift sales at gasoline stations 3.9 per cent for the month even as sales at gasoline stations in volume terms fell 1.3 per cent.
Meanwhile, sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers gained 1.8 per cent in June, boosted by a 2.9 per cent gain at new car dealers. Sales at used car dealers gained 1.7 per cent.
Core retail sales -- which exclude gasoline stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers -- rose 0.2 per cent.
General merchandise stores gained 1.1 per cent for June, while clothing and clothing accessories stores rose 1.8 per cent, helped by a 2.1 per cent gain at clothing stores and a 2.4 per cent increase at jewelry, luggage and leather goods stores.
Sales at food and beverage stores fell 1.1 per cent in June as sales at supermarkets and other grocery stores dropped 0.8 per cent and beer, wine and liquor stores lost 2.9 per cent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2022
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Survival 'the only concern' as Canadian tenants struggle to pay rent
As rent prices rise, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of Canadians struggling to afford their homes. The surge in rent prices over the last few months has forced many to cut back on spending, with some having to relocate or move in with their parents.
How Canadians can save on exchange rates while travelling
At a time of high inflation, questions about what cards to use, how much local cash to withdraw and which currency conversion services to avoid are particularly valuable. Here's what to know when seeking cost-effective methods of spending money overseas.
As home prices drop, here's what you can get in Canada's most affordable markets
CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes in some of the most affordable regions across Canada, as many real estate markets see drops in average prices.
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession in Canada, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.
How rising interest rates are making GICs more attractive for investors
Rising interest rates might be bad news for Canadians with mortgages, but it also means higher rates on savings vehicles such as guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), prompting renewed interest in the investments.
Millennial Money: A scarcity money mindset can cost you
Factors beyond your control, like inflation or supply chain shortages, can limit your access to the things you need and make it harder to achieve your financial goals.
5 ways being single can cost you more
Amid high inflation and rising cost of living, a person's relationship status can impact their finances. There are five ways in which flying solo can put you at a financial disadvantage and a few ways to mitigate them.
How to get into the housing market if you're gen Z or millennial
For millennial and gen Z Canadians, owning a home in this real estate market might seem like a pipe dream. In an exclusive column for CTVNews,ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some strategies to consider if you can’t afford the housing market yet.