S&P/TSX composite sets new records in longest streak in more than 30 years

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index climbed for a 14th straight day to reach a new high in the longest streak of daily gains in more than three decades.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 68.69 points to 21,284.84.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 64.13 points at 35,741.15. The S&P 500 index was up 21.58 points at 4,566.48, while the Nasdaq composite was up 136.51 points at 15,226.71.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.78 cents US compared with 80.93 cents US on Friday.

The December crude oil contract was unchanged at US$83.76 per barrel after hitting its highest level since 2014 and the December natural gas contract was up nearly 60 cents at US$6.06 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$10.50 at US$1,806.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was up three cents at US$4.53 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2021.