S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also lower
Canada's main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy, technology and financial sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 153.85 points at 20,331.81.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 261.51 points at 34,168.37. The S&P 500 index was down 42.82 points at 4,028.88, while the Nasdaq composite was down 123.40 points at 11,338.10.
The Canadian dollar traded for 73.86 cents US compared with 74.25 cents US on Friday.
The January crude oil contract was down six cents at US$79.92 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 48 cents at US$5.80 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$20.00 at US$1,789.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was down two cents at US$3.83 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2022
