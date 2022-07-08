Rogers apologizes for widespread network outage, says it’s trying to restore services

A massive Rogers network outage is causing problems for customers across Canada who reported issues with mobile services and internet connectivity. The outage is also affecting Interac services, some Service Canada call centres and offices, including passport offices.

In an email statement sent to CTVNews.ca, Rogers confirmed the outages are currently affecting its wirelines and wireless networks.

"We are currently experiencing an outage across our wireline and wireless networks and our technical teams are working hard to restore services as quickly as possible," a spokesperson said Friday.

While the reason behind the outage is still unknown, the telecommunications company apologized for the network interruptions and assured further updates will be provided.

"On behalf of all of us at Rogers, we sincerely apologize to our customers, and we will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share, including when we expect service to be back up.”

Government services have also been affected as both Service Canada and Canada Revenue Agency reported outages to their telephone lines.

Service Canada said in a tweet some call centres are experiencing network issues including passport offices, which have been overwhelmed for weeks because of passport issuing and renewal backlogs across the country.

Please note that the current Rogers outage is affecting some call centres and offices, including passport offices. We will update here once resolved. Thank you. — Service Canada (@ServiceCanada_E) July 8, 2022

The online service tracker istheservicedown.ca reported issues from the telecommunications company since 4:40 a.m. ET. with initial reports of network interruptions coming from Ontario.

The province's transit payment system Metrolinx reported issues with fare payments using debit and credit cards as bank service Interac said in a statement their online services had also been affected.

“There is currently a nationwide communications outage with a network provider which is impacting the availability of INTERAC services,” Interac tweeted on Friday.