Ottawa signs EV deal with Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen
The federal government signed separate agreements with Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz Tuesday that will see the two German auto manufacturers secure access to Canadian raw materials for batteries in electric vehicles.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz observed the signing ceremony in Toronto at an event hosted by the Canadian-German Chamber of Industry and Commerce.
In a release, Ottawa said these agreements will "help secure Canada's position as a leading centre of excellence for the manufacturing of electric vehicles and batteries."
The agreements include Canadian cobalt, graphite, nickel and lithium.
The Volkswagen agreement focuses on deepening co-operation on sustainable battery manufacturing, cathode active material production and critical mineral supply.
The Mercedes-Benz agreement focuses on enhancing collaboration with Canadian companies along the electric vehicle and battery supply chains and supporting the development of a sustainable critical mineral supply chain in Canada.
"(These agreements) could help fund new mine development in Canada, which is beneficial for our mining sector," BMO mining and metals analyst, Jackie Przybylowski, said in an interview. "Canada generally has a terrific track record for sustainable mining; encouraging mining here will potentially provide sources of cleaner and more ethically sourced raw materials for electric vehicles globally."
The agreements come one week after U.S. President Joe Biden signed a plan to provide tax credits for electric vehicles produced in North America, not only those built in the United States.
They also follow a string of promised investments by other electric-vehicle manufacturers into the Canadian automotive industry.
More than $13 billion was promised in just eight weeks this past spring to build the needed battery supply chains and shift production from combustion-engine to plug-in vehicles.
That was on top of another $3.5 billion promised in the last four years, including investments to make electric school and transit buses, produce and process critical minerals needed to make batteries, and for research and development facilities.
Speaking in front of business leaders Tuesday alongside Scholz, Trudeau acknowledged the strength of Canada's mining sector, explaining that the country needs to continue to show that it has the natural resources the world needs, while demonstrating that its mining industry doesn't have to be incompatible with "progressive values, solid labour laws, care for neighbourhoods and communities" and climate change.
"There is a more pressing need for critical minerals and rare earth elements than ever before, and if we want to demonstrate a world that is cleaner and greener ... we can't continue to accept that our minerals and our inputs into our high-quality way of life need to come from authoritarian countries," he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2022.
-- With files from Lee Berthiaume
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Looking to save some money this back-to-school season? Here are some tips
More than one in three Canadians, or 36.2 per cent, expect to spend more money this year compared with last when it comes to back-to-school shopping, according to a survey released by Caddle in partnership with the Retail Council of Canada.
OPINION | How do you know it's the right time to purchase real estate?
Many Canadians are questioning whether or not it's the right time to purchase real estate. Contributor Christopher Liew breaks down the factors to keep in mind if you plan on shopping for real estate in the near future.
Majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months: survey
The majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months, and two thirds of Canadians say they are stressed about money, according to an Angus Reid Institute survey.
Survival 'the only concern' as Canadian tenants struggle to pay rent
As rent prices rise, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of Canadians struggling to afford their homes. The surge in rent prices over the last few months has forced many to cut back on spending, with some having to relocate or move in with their parents.
How Canadians can save on exchange rates while travelling
At a time of high inflation, questions about what cards to use, how much local cash to withdraw and which currency conversion services to avoid are particularly valuable. Here's what to know when seeking cost-effective methods of spending money overseas.
As home prices drop, here's what you can get in Canada's most affordable markets
CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes in some of the most affordable regions across Canada, as many real estate markets see drops in average prices.
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession in Canada, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.
How rising interest rates are making GICs more attractive for investors
Rising interest rates might be bad news for Canadians with mortgages, but it also means higher rates on savings vehicles such as guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), prompting renewed interest in the investments.