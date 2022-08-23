Ottawa signs EV deal with Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen

TORONTO -

The federal government signed separate agreements with Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz Tuesday that will see the two German auto manufacturers secure access to Canadian raw materials for batteries in electric vehicles.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz observed the signing ceremony in Toronto at an event hosted by the Canadian-German Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

In a release, Ottawa said these agreements will "help secure Canada's position as a leading centre of excellence for the manufacturing of electric vehicles and batteries."

The agreements include Canadian cobalt, graphite, nickel and lithium.

The Volkswagen agreement focuses on deepening co-operation on sustainable battery manufacturing, cathode active material production and critical mineral supply.

The Mercedes-Benz agreement focuses on enhancing collaboration with Canadian companies along the electric vehicle and battery supply chains and supporting the development of a sustainable critical mineral supply chain in Canada.

"(These agreements) could help fund new mine development in Canada, which is beneficial for our mining sector," BMO mining and metals analyst, Jackie Przybylowski, said in an interview. "Canada generally has a terrific track record for sustainable mining; encouraging mining here will potentially provide sources of cleaner and more ethically sourced raw materials for electric vehicles globally."

The agreements come one week after U.S. President Joe Biden signed a plan to provide tax credits for electric vehicles produced in North America, not only those built in the United States.

They also follow a string of promised investments by other electric-vehicle manufacturers into the Canadian automotive industry.

More than $13 billion was promised in just eight weeks this past spring to build the needed battery supply chains and shift production from combustion-engine to plug-in vehicles.

That was on top of another $3.5 billion promised in the last four years, including investments to make electric school and transit buses, produce and process critical minerals needed to make batteries, and for research and development facilities.

Speaking in front of business leaders Tuesday alongside Scholz, Trudeau acknowledged the strength of Canada's mining sector, explaining that the country needs to continue to show that it has the natural resources the world needs, while demonstrating that its mining industry doesn't have to be incompatible with "progressive values, solid labour laws, care for neighbourhoods and communities" and climate change.

"There is a more pressing need for critical minerals and rare earth elements than ever before, and if we want to demonstrate a world that is cleaner and greener ... we can't continue to accept that our minerals and our inputs into our high-quality way of life need to come from authoritarian countries," he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2022.

-- With files from Lee Berthiaume