    • Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

    A sign board displays the TSX record first close over 20,000 points in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn A sign board displays the TSX record first close over 20,000 points in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

    Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

    Toronto Stock Exchange (20,881.19, up 115.46 points):

    TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 21 cents, or 0.40 per cent, to $53.01 on 12.7 million shares.

    Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up two cents, or 0.05 per cent, to $42.46 on 6.0 million shares.

    Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 13 cents, or 3.39 per cent, to $3.96 on 5.8 million shares.

    Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 27 cents, or 0.57 per cent, to $47.82 on 5.4 million shares.

    Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down five cents, or 1.11 per cent, to $4.47 on 5.2 million shares.

    Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 35 cents, or 0.41 per cent, to $86.48 on 5.1 million shares.

    Companies in the news:

    Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up 58 cents, or 0.44 per cent, to $133.67. HSBC Canada's sale to RBC for $13.5 billion passed its final hurdle on Thursday with the approval of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. HSBC said in a brief update Friday that it and RBC continue to make progress on implementation of the transaction following the federal approval. The deal is expected to officially close in the first quarter of 2024.

    TFI International Inc. (TSX:TFII). Transportation. Up $12.76, or 7.85 per cent, to $175.29. TFI International Inc. said it's acquiring Daseke Inc. for $8.30 in cash per common share. The Montreal-based transportation and logistics company said the deal is expected to close during the second quarter of 2024. The firm said after the merger, Daseke will continue to operate its brands as part of TFI's truckload segment.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2023. 

    Grocer profits set to exceed record in 2023, expert says, ahead of committee meeting

    Profits in the Canadian grocery sector will likely exceed $6 billion in 2023, setting a new record as they rise eight per cent from last year, according to the Centre for Future Work. New research by the progressive research institute found that food retailers are now earning more than twice as much profit as they did pre-pandemic.

