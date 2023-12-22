Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (20,881.19, up 115.46 points):
TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 21 cents, or 0.40 per cent, to $53.01 on 12.7 million shares.
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up two cents, or 0.05 per cent, to $42.46 on 6.0 million shares.
Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 13 cents, or 3.39 per cent, to $3.96 on 5.8 million shares.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 27 cents, or 0.57 per cent, to $47.82 on 5.4 million shares.
Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down five cents, or 1.11 per cent, to $4.47 on 5.2 million shares.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 35 cents, or 0.41 per cent, to $86.48 on 5.1 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up 58 cents, or 0.44 per cent, to $133.67. HSBC Canada's sale to RBC for $13.5 billion passed its final hurdle on Thursday with the approval of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. HSBC said in a brief update Friday that it and RBC continue to make progress on implementation of the transaction following the federal approval. The deal is expected to officially close in the first quarter of 2024.
TFI International Inc. (TSX:TFII). Transportation. Up $12.76, or 7.85 per cent, to $175.29. TFI International Inc. said it's acquiring Daseke Inc. for $8.30 in cash per common share. The Montreal-based transportation and logistics company said the deal is expected to close during the second quarter of 2024. The firm said after the merger, Daseke will continue to operate its brands as part of TFI's truckload segment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion The worst retirement planning mistakes you should avoid, according to an expert
In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew highlights some of the worst -- and most common -- retirement planning mistakes to avoid, so that your retirement is as financially secure and comfortable as possible (Getty Images)
Beware costs and logistics of at-home chargers before buying an electric car
It's a simple yet important routine for so many Canadians - plugging in their cellphones and smartwatches before bed to ensure they're fully charged in the morning. Increasingly, there's another item to add to the list: the car.
Statistics Canada says household debt-to-income ratio lower in Q3, service costs up
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to their income edged lower in the third quarter, but the cost of servicing that debt relative to income climbed higher.
Retailers facing pricing pressure may have to pass increases to shoppers: Dollarama
If domestic manufacturers and suppliers keep pushing their prices up on food and several household goods, Dollarama Inc.'s chief executive says retailers will have no choice but to pass the increases on to customers.
Here's how much more your Christmas dinner will cost this year
Celebrating with your family this December could come with increased expenses as data shows many traditional holiday foods are going up in price.
Grocer profits set to exceed record in 2023, expert says, ahead of committee meeting
Profits in the Canadian grocery sector will likely exceed $6 billion in 2023, setting a new record as they rise eight per cent from last year, according to the Centre for Future Work. New research by the progressive research institute found that food retailers are now earning more than twice as much profit as they did pre-pandemic.
Canadians increasingly turning to charities to meet essential needs, but cost of living also hitting donations
Every Giving Tuesday, many Canadians generously dig into their wallets to donate to charities, but as the cost of living climbs, research suggests many Canadians are also in need of help.
Here's how much more it's expected to cost to feed a family of 4 in Canada next year
A new report by more than 30 researchers is estimating how much food will cost in 2024 and how much money it will take to feed families.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian death toll in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak rises to seven
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting another death from a salmonella outbreak involving cantaloupes, bringing the total to seven.
Victim of Kitchener, Ont. carbon monoxide poisoning identified
The 25-year-old man who died from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Kitchener, Ont. home on Tuesday has now been identified by family and friends as Nil Patel.
Charlie Sheen's neighbour arrested after being accused of assaulting actor in Malibu home
Charlie Sheen’s neighbour was arrested after being accused of assaulting the actor in a Malibu home this week, authorities said.
Paramedics found guilty in death of Elijah McClain, who they injected with an overdose of ketamine
Two Denver-area paramedics were convicted Friday in the 2019 killing of Elijah McClain, who they injected with an overdose of the sedative ketamine after police put him in a neck hold.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heading to Jamaica for post-Christmas vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica next week for a family vacation over the holiday break.
Blizzard-like conditions batter Cape Breton and knock out power to thousands
Many residents in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality spent the night in the dark and were still waiting for the power to come back as relentless winds continued on Friday morning.
Canadian airports say they're prepared for holiday surge in passengers
A green Christmas is in the forecast for many parts of Canada, but even without the threat of poor weather, airports say they have prepared for possible headaches.
Police launch probe into alleged abduction of British teen Alex Batty who went missing six years ago
A criminal investigation was launched into the alleged abduction of British teenager Alex Batty, who was found last week in France six years after his mother and grandfather took him on a vacation and never returned home, Greater Manchester police said Friday.
U.S. Supreme Court rejects prosecutor's push to fast-track ruling in Trump election subversion case
The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday it will not immediately take up a plea by special counsel Jack Smith to rule on whether former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted for his actions to overturn the 2020 election results.
Canada
-
Blizzard-like conditions batter Cape Breton and knock out power to thousands
Many residents in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality spent the night in the dark and were still waiting for the power to come back as relentless winds continued on Friday morning.
-
Victim of Kitchener, Ont. carbon monoxide poisoning identified
The 25-year-old man who died from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Kitchener, Ont. home on Tuesday has now been identified by family and friends as Nil Patel.
-
Husband of Canadian taken hostage by Hamas has died in Gaza, Israeli forum says
A U.S.-Israeli hostage has died in captivity in the Gaza Strip, after he was kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, according to a group representing hostages’ families.
-
Canadian airports say they're prepared for holiday surge in passengers
A green Christmas is in the forecast for many parts of Canada, but even without the threat of poor weather, airports say they have prepared for possible headaches.
-
Thousands remain in the dark on power restoration timelines in N.B. heading into the Christmas weekend
The majority of residents without power reside in Charlotte County, with the remainder coming mostly in the greater Fredericton area.
-
Canada's GDP remained frozen for third consecutive month in October: StatCan
Canada's gross domestic product (GDP) remained unchanged for the third consecutive month in October, according to the latest data released by Statistics Canada.
World
-
Police launch probe into alleged abduction of British teen Alex Batty who went missing six years ago
A criminal investigation was launched into the alleged abduction of British teenager Alex Batty, who was found last week in France six years after his mother and grandfather took him on a vacation and never returned home, Greater Manchester police said Friday.
-
Mali recalls its envoy in Algeria after alleging interference, deepening tensions over peace efforts
Mali recalled its ambassador in Algeria after accusing it of interference in its internal affairs by meeting rebel leaders, officials said Friday, deepening diplomatic tensions between the two neighbors over efforts to end the armed rebellion in northern Mali.
-
Paramedics found guilty in death of Elijah McClain, who they injected with an overdose of ketamine
Two Denver-area paramedics were convicted Friday in the 2019 killing of Elijah McClain, who they injected with an overdose of the sedative ketamine after police put him in a neck hold.
-
Chicago man exonerated in 2011 murder case where legally blind eyewitness gave testimony
Darien Harris spent more than 12 years in an Illinois prison, convicted of murder in part on the testimony of an eyewitness who was legally blind. Harris, who was released from prison on Tuesday, was convicted in 2014 for the 2011 fatal shooting of a man at a gas station on Chicago's South Side. His case is the latest in a dozen exonerations this year in Chicago’s Cook County, where defendants have been represented by attorneys with The Exoneration Project.
-
U.S. intelligence suggests Iran involved in planning attacks in Red Sea
The Iran-backed Houthi rebels have launched more than 100 attacks against about a dozen commercial and merchant ships transiting the Red Sea over the past four weeks, CNN previously reported.
-
Inmates were locked in cells during April fire that injured 20 at NYC's Rikers Island, report finds
Inmates at New York City's Rikers Island were kept locked in their cells for nearly half an hour while a fire spread through one of the nation’s largest and most notorious jail complexes this past April, injuring some 20 people, according to a report released Friday by an independent oversight agency.
Politics
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heading to Jamaica for post-Christmas vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica next week for a family vacation over the holiday break.
-
Foreign interference inquiry rejects Conservatives' renewed request for full standing
A federal inquiry into foreign interference has dismissed a request from the Conservative party to reverse an earlier decision to deny it full standing in the factual phase of the proceedings. That means the Conservative party won't be able to cross-examine witnesses or access documents that aren't exhibits made into evidence, though representatives will be able to attend hearings, access exhibits and make submissions.
-
Trudeau: Trump win in 2024 could harm fight against climate change
If Republican frontrunner Donald Trump wins the 2024 U.S. election it could harm the global effort to fight climate change, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview aired on Friday.
Health
-
Canadian death toll in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak rises to seven
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting another death from a salmonella outbreak involving cantaloupes, bringing the total to seven.
-
U.S. FDA says fake Ozempic shots are being sold through some legitimate sources
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it has seized 'thousands of units' of counterfeit Ozempic, the diabetes drug widely used for weight loss, that had been distributed through legitimate drug supply sources.
-
What we know so far about the new COVID variant, including symptoms
As respiratory virus season kicks off in North America, a heavily mutated COVID-19 variant is expected to keep spreading throughout the holidays, but experts say the risk to public health remains “low.”
Sci-Tech
-
China drafts new rules proposing restrictions on online gaming
China released draft guidelines Friday aimed at curbing excessive spending on online gaming in the latest move by the ruling Communist Party to keep control of the virtual economy.
-
Cracking the code: Messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
-
International astronaut will be invited on future NASA moon landing
An international astronaut will join U.S. astronauts on the moon by decade's end under an agreement announced Wednesday by NASA and the White House.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'American Fiction,' 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' and 'The Iron Claw'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,' 'American Fiction,' 'The Iron Claw,' 'Migration' and 'The Zone of Interest.'
-
Charlie Sheen's neighbour arrested after being accused of assaulting actor in Malibu home
Charlie Sheen’s neighbour was arrested after being accused of assaulting the actor in a Malibu home this week, authorities said.
-
Nirvana lawyer responds after federal court revives lawsuit over 'Nevermind' album cover
In a move the band's lawyer is calling a 'procedural setback, 'a federal appeals court has revived a child sexual exploitation lawsuit filed by the man who appeared naked as a 4-month-old on the cover of Nirvana's 1991 album 'Nevermind.'