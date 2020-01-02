Lebanon receives Interpol wanted notice for Nissan ex-Chair
The Associated Press Published Thursday, January 2, 2020 2:13AM EST Last Updated Thursday, January 2, 2020 7:45AM EST
A private security guard speaks with a policeman at the residence of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn on Dec. 31, 2019 in Beirut, Lebanon. (Maya Alleruzzo / Ap)
BEIRUT -- Lebanon's justice minister said Thursday that Lebanon has received an international wanted notice from Interpol for Nissan's ex-chair Carlos Ghosn.
Albert Serhan told The Associated Press in an interview that the Red Notice for the former automotive titan was received earlier Thursday by the prosecution.
Interpol's so-called Red Notices are requests to law enforcement agencies worldwide that they locate and provisionally arrest a wanted fugitive.
