Fares may be down, but these Canadian airline fees may bring the price back up

Thunderstorms, freezing rain and snow bring mix of messy weather across Canada
From thunderstorms to freezing rain to heavy snow, Canadians are experiencing a mix of messy winter weather this week.
With spring break just weeks away, Canadians looking to jet-set their way to a new destination either now or when prices come down in the spring are being reminded by experts to review their fares carefully.
While Statistics Canada suggests prices for airfare dropped in 2023 by roughly 14 per cent, airline analysts say the lower fares can be a catch-grab.
“They offer you a low fare as a way of drawing you into travel,” said Karl Moore, a business strategy professor at McGill University who also studies the industry.
Lured in by low fares, would-be travellers sometimes find that once on the booking page, the other costs add up.
Frequent flyers will be well aware of fees for checked bags, seat selection or refundable tickets, but for those less aware, these add-ons can increase the overall price significantly.
This month, West Jet has increased its baggage fees system-wide for the first time since 2018.
This follows an increase in November that applied to excess checked bags paid for at the airport with an airport agent.
The new prices for checked bags are up at least $5 across the board. For example, pre-purchased on a base fare, a first checked bag will cost between $35 and $42. That’s up from $30 to $36.
The airlines says these changes only apply to tickets purchased on or after Feb.15.
In a statement from Air Canada, the airline said, “We are aware of these trends in the industry and monitor them for competitive purposes, but there has been no change to our policy with respect to baggage fees.”
The airline wouldn’t say whether an increase loomed. A first checked bag with Air Canada costs roughly $36.
Flair charges for carry-on and a checked bag could cost up to $79. The airline’s website lists additional costs that include a charge when booking over the phone and a credit card fee.
“We keep our fares as low as possible while giving you the flexibility to add additional services," Flair’s website says.
An industry expert says the extra and increased fees can add up quickly, without the passenger necessarily noticing.
“You definitely gotta do a little bit of math, that's probably the most frustrating part for any traveller these days,” said Barry Choi, a travel expert based in Toronto.
“You are looking at all these different fees. You might not be accounting for one thing or another. You think you’re getting a deal and once you run those numbers you're like... you know what this price isn’t as good as I had really thought about.”
He said that once a traveller has added up all the additional costs, on top of the basic fare, it can sometimes exceed $100.
Often, passengers would be better off selecting the higher priced fare from the start, which typically includes baggage and seat selection.
“You’re comparing different airlines. Once you add up all the extra fees, especially with lower-cost airlines, sometimes it’s just as expensive as the mainline airline carriers. So at that point, you’re like, I might as well go with the bigger carrier because I have more flight options and a backup plan if anything happens.”
Those who study the industry remind the public that airlines are businesses, and fees are a simple way for corporations to make money to buy new equipment and to pay employees and their shareholders.
“The ancillary fees are a nice way of growing that revenue, and you don’t have to spend a lot to make it, so it’s an area of considerable interest. It has been for years in the airline industry, and it’s getting more of interest if you are competing, particularly on price,” said Moore.
Major airlines say this format allows them to offer a range of fares, giving the passengers flexibility.
Consumer advocates say it’s not ideal, and want the total cost with things like baggage and seat selection included in the price travellers see when they first look at booking their trips.
“They make the consumer go through a long convoluted process to get to what the real price is. This makes it difficult to compare. This means that when someone does an initial inquiry on price, they may not have a realistic comparative price to shop around,” said Ken Whitehurst, executive director of Consumers Council of Canada.
Experts suggest with fees increasing, it’s best to be a savvy traveller and understand what you don’t really have to pay for.
Examples include the use of carry-on bags only, and skipping the option of paying for seat selection -- if it works for you, don’t pay to select the seat, just sit where the airline assigns you.
From thunderstorms to freezing rain to heavy snow, Canadians are experiencing a mix of messy winter weather this week.
Kensington Palace says Prince William has pulled out of attending a memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, because of a personal matter.
A fuel analysis company says it now knows the contaminant that was mixed with gas at a Guelph, Ont., gas station, causing dozens of vehicles to break down.
A penthouse belonging to one of Vancouver’s biggest homegrown celebrities has been put up for sale, allowing the public a rare peek inside.
With spring break just weeks away, Canadians looking to jet-set their way to a new destination either now or when prices come down in the spring are being reminded by experts to review their fares carefully.
Many Russian tourists have found themselves locked out of tourism destinations. But North Korea — as a key Russian ally — offered a rare opportunity to travel.
Australian police on Tuesday found the bodies of a couple hours after the jilted police officer lover who allegedly shot them dead told investigators where to look, officials said, hidden under rocks and debris on a rural property.
Arguments surrounding the constitutional challenge against Saskatchewan’s pronoun policy have been halted – due to an impending appeal from the provincial government.
A man is suing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts and Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant after his wife, a New York-based doctor, died suddenly after eating at the restaurant. The lawsuit alleges the waitstaff was negligent and was aware of his wife’s severe food allergies.
Arguments surrounding the constitutional challenge against Saskatchewan’s pronoun policy have been halted – due to an impending appeal from the provincial government.
From thunderstorms to freezing rain to heavy snow, Canadians are experiencing a mix of messy winter weather this week.
For a Toronto community once notorious for crime and the influence of organized gangs, two shootings this month targeting innocent victims at the same spot, less than 24 hours apart, were more than just a chilling outbreak of indiscriminate violence.
A penthouse belonging to one of Vancouver’s biggest homegrown celebrities has been put up for sale, allowing the public a rare peek inside.
The Mi'kmaq chief of a Nova Scotia First Nation has filed a lawsuit against two Halifax radiologists alleging they conducted medical tests on her and other members of the Pictou Landing First Nation without their consent.
A judge has sentenced a Saskatchewan father to 16 years for manslaughter in the beating death of his toddler.
Israel would be willing to pause its war on Hamas in Gaza during the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan if a deal is reached to release some of the hostages held by the militants, U.S. President Joe Biden said.
Australian police on Tuesday found the bodies of a couple hours after the jilted police officer lover who allegedly shot them dead told investigators where to look, officials said, hidden under rocks and debris on a rural property.
A shooting at a home in a remote Inupiat whaling village on Alaska’s northwest coast has resulted in multiple deaths and injuries, but officials on Monday declined to offer more specifics, including the number of victims.
A man is suing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts and Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant after his wife, a New York-based doctor, died suddenly after eating at the restaurant. The lawsuit alleges the waitstaff was negligent and was aware of his wife’s severe food allergies.
Many Russian tourists have found themselves locked out of tourism destinations. But North Korea — as a key Russian ally — offered a rare opportunity to travel.
Two exiled Chinese bloggers said police were investigating their millions of followers on international social media platforms, in an escalation of Beijing's attempts to clamp down on critical speech even outside of the country's borders.
In an effort address what it sees as the rising risk of harmful online content, the federal government has unveiled a new bill proposing a sweeping suite of new requirements for platforms and the creation of a new digital safety oversight body to compel these popular sites to act or face penalties.
The federal Liberals are trying once again to amend the House of Commons sitting schedule to allow for more late-night debates, a move they say is a result of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's party trying to turn the chamber into a 'place of dysfunction.'
Mayors are community builders, not gatekeepers, Canada's municipal governments said Monday as their spokesman pushed back against language Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre often uses to attack city leaders.
A mother from Greater Sudbury is sharing her story about a recent experience at the emergency department at Health Sciences North in Sudbury.
A Riverview, N.B., man put a decal on his car asking for a living kidney donor, after waiting on the transplant list and undergoing dialysis.
Alberta’s health minister said the province will be opting out of a national pharmacare program.
A private lunar lander is expected to cease operations Tuesday, its mission cut short after landing sideways near the south pole of the moon.
During already-difficult grieving times, figuring out how to get into, maintain or shut down accounts can range from personally difficult to financially necessary. And while digital legacy planning can ease some of that burden, experts say far too few people take advantage of those tools.
Colombia’s government announced plans for a deep-water expedition to explore the mythical galleon San José, sunk in the 18th century in the country’s northern Caribbean and believed to contain cargo valued at billions of dollars.
Don Henley was asked in a courtroom Monday about his 1980 arrest after authorities said they found drugs and a naked 16-year-old girl suffering from an overdose at the Eagles co-founder's home.
Chris Gauthier, an actor whose credits included roles in “Once Upon a Time,” “Eureka” and several popular Hallmark Channel projects, died on February 23, according to a statement posted by his agent. He was 48.
Jodie Turner-Smith is sharing about her split from fellow actor, Joshua Jackson.
With spring break just weeks away, Canadians looking to jet-set their way to a new destination either now or when prices come down in the spring are being reminded by experts to review their fares carefully.
It's not easy to make a go of it as an upstart airline in Canada. Here is a list of Canadian discount airlines, born since 2000, that no longer fly.
B.C. will be increasing its minimum wage on June 1, the province announced Monday.
A penthouse belonging to one of Vancouver’s biggest homegrown celebrities has been put up for sale, allowing the public a rare peek inside.
Netflix wants its customers to stop paying for its streaming subscription through Apple’s App Store.
Leap year. It's a delight for the calendar and math nerds among us. So how did it all begin and why?
Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies has reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid to transfer from Bayern Munich, The Athletic reports.
A case containing unopened boxes of rare 1979 hockey cards could contain at least one Wayne Gretzky rookie card worth millions of dollars.
Toronto’s cost of hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues to climb, with the latest price tag hitting $380 million -- $80 million more than the estimate in place when the city was named a host two years ago.
A fuel analysis company says it now knows the contaminant that was mixed with gas at a Guelph, Ont., gas station, causing dozens of vehicles to break down.
The number of electric school buses on the road or on order across the country has more than tripled in the last two years, according to the World Resources Institute's Electric School Bus Initiative.
Ford stopped shipping its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups and has been holding them for quality inspections since Feb. 9.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.