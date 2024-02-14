Business

    • CREA reports January home sales jump 22% from year ago in largest gain since 2021

    A person walks past multiple for sale and sold real estate signs in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette) A person walks past multiple for sale and sold real estate signs in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
    The Canadian Real Estate Association says January home sales jumped 22 per cent compared with a year ago, the largest year-over-year gain since May 2021.

    The association says the increase reflected weakness last year which saw the worst start to almost any year in the past two decades.

    On a seasonally adjusted basis, CREA says home sales in January were up 3.7 per cent when compared with December 2023.

    CREA senior economist Shaun Cathcart says trends suggest a market that is starting to turn a corner but is still working through the weakness of the last two years.

    The number of newly listed properties was up 1.5 per cent month-over-month.

    The actual national average home price was $659,395 in January, up 7.6 per cent from January 2023.

