China's fast-fashion retailer Shein files for U.S. IPO: Reuters sources
China-founded fashion company Shein has confidentially filed to go public in the United States, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley have been hired as lead underwriters on the offering, and Shein could go public sometime in 2024, the sources said.
The fast-fashion giant's moves to go public comes at a time when the market for initial public offerings is struggling to rebound after a string of lacklustre stock market debuts in the U.S.
In recent months, there were four major IPOs, and three of them disappointed investors. Shares of German sandal-maker Birkenstock, grocery delivery app Instacart and chip designer Arm Holdings dropped below their IPO prices in the days that followed their debuts, though Arm's shares are now trading above that price.
"It doesn't strike me as the most opportune time for Shein to come public, but if they need capital the markets are open at least we've had a rally off the lows in the last few weeks and investor sentiment has been more positive than it was a few weeks ago," said Jason Benowitz, senior portfolio manager at CI Roosevelt.
"When investors can review the financials, I would expect to see pretty strong growth historically... the key question will be if they can kind of maintain the pace or to continue to gain market share going forward," he said.
Shein had started low-profile roadshows for the float in the U.S., said one of the sources, both declining to be identified due to confidentiality restraints.
The retailer's latest move also comes amid tightened scrutiny on the company from U.S. lawmakers.
In August, Republican attorneys general from 16 U.S. states asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to audit China-founded fast-fashion retailer Shein's supply chain for the use of forced labour ahead of its potential IPO.
Shein, known for its US$10 tops and US$5 biker shorts, ships the majority of its products directly from China to shoppers by air in individually addressed packages.
The direct shipping strategy helped the firm avoid unsold inventory piling up in warehouses and avoid import tax in the United States, one of its biggest markets, as it allows the e-tailer to take advantage of the "de minimis" provision that exempts cheap products from tariffs.
The tax provision is now under growing congressional scrutiny, with critics saying it allows the companies to evade higher tariffs on Chinese goods.
Reuters in July reported that Shein, which had previously halted IPO plans almost twice, has been working with at least three investment banks about a potential IPO and was in talks with the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq.
Shein, which is now based in Singapore, declined to comment.
Goldman and JPMorgan declined to comment while Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The company was valued at more than US$60 billion in May and is expected to become the most valuable China-founded company to go public in the United States since ride-hailing giant Didi Global's debut in 2021 at US$68 billion valuation.
Fast fashion retailers have been gaining popularity in the United States, with Shein taking away market share from the likes Gap as shoppers look for fresher styles and trendier clothing.
In August, Shein partnered with SPARC Group, a joint venture between Forever 21 owner Authentic Brands and mall operator Simon Property, in an attempt to expand their market reach and build on the growing demand for their products.
Shein along with Temu.com, however, have not been able to see shopper visits to their sites turn into sales and are far behind market leader Amazon.com, which has been able to convert visitors into buyers.
Shein's confidential IPO was first reported by the Wall Street Journal earlier on Monday.
(Reporting by Pritam Biswas and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Kane Wu in Hong Kong and Anirban Sen in New York; Additional Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru and Miyoung Kim in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Stephen Coates)
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
What is the grocery code of conduct, and will it help to lower the cost of food?
Canada's grocery code of conduct is in the final stages with advocates saying it would help lower food prices while big grocers say it won't.
Poor Inuit housing 'direct result of colonialism': federal housing advocate
A federal housing advocate is accusing every level of government in Canada of failing to uphold the Inuit's right to housing -- and therefore denying their human rights.
Having financial problems? Don't get caught in debt relief scams
With inflation, rising interest rates, and higher costs for gas, groceries and housing, many Canadians are feeling the financial pinch and now personal bankruptcies are on the rise.
Do you tip at a restaurant like Chipotle? Here’s what a survey found
But the majority of Americans say they tip 15 per cent or less for a typical meal at a sit-down restaurant, according to a wide-ranging new poll on tipping attitudes from Pew Research Center. The poll surveyed nearly 12,000 people.
Loblaw raises the affordability alarm as grocery code of conduct nears completion
As the grocery code of conduct nears completion, the Canadian industry's biggest player is raising concerns the guidelines could add fuel to the food inflation fire.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
More Canadian households struggling to put food on the table due to high cost of living: report
As the cost-of-living crisis persists, two-parent households are increasingly turning to food banks across Canada to feed their families, according to a new report.
Slowdown in inflation supports interest rate pause next week, economists say
Canada's inflation rate edged down to 3.8 per cent last month as price pressures eased across the economy, setting the stage for the Bank of Canada to hold its key interest rate steady next week, economists say.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Danielle Smith invokes sovereignty act on green electricity, concedes it's for symbolic effect
Premier Danielle Smith invoked Alberta’s sovereignty act on Monday to implement new measures in her fight against Ottawa’s looming clean electricity rules while conceding she didn't need the act to put the changes in place.
Mother of 2 and 4 exchange students identified as victims killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.
The woman killed in a head-on collision in Huntsville over the weekend that also claimed the lives of four teenagers has been identified.
B.C. boy dies by suicide after online sextortion: RCMP
Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion. Warning: This story is about a child who died by suicide and may be distrubing to readers.
No injuries after plane destroyed in airport crash in Wawa, Ont.
The Transportation Safety Board has sent a team of investigators to northern Ontario following a crash on Monday that destroyed an aircraft.
Suspect in shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent near the University of Vermont pleads not guilty
Three college students of Palestinian descent out for a walk in Vermont were seriously injured over the weekend when a man shot them at close range on a city street, an attack being investigated as a possible hate crime, authorities said Monday.
Six teens in court in connection with beheading of French teacher
Six teenagers go on trial behind closed doors on Monday in connection with the beheading of French history teacher Samuel Paty in 2020, a murder that shocked the country.
The Last of Us named the 'largest series ever filmed in Canada'
The monumental effort it took to bring the first season of The Last of Us to the small screen paid off big time for Alberta, a new report says.
Britain detects first human case of flu strain similar to pig virus
Britain said on Monday it had detected a first human case of flu strain A(H1N2)v, which is similar to a virus currently circulating in pigs, and that the individual concerned had experienced a mild illness and fully recovered.
A Sumatran rhino calf born in Indonesia adds to an endangered species of fewer than 50 animals
A critically endangered Sumatran rhino was born in Indonesia's western island of Sumatra on Saturday, the second Sumatran rhino born in the country this year and a welcome addition to a species that currently numbers fewer than 50 animals.
Canada
-
Mother of 2 and 4 exchange students identified as victims killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.
The woman killed in a head-on collision in Huntsville over the weekend that also claimed the lives of four teenagers has been identified.
-
Danielle Smith invokes sovereignty act on green electricity, concedes it's for symbolic effect
Premier Danielle Smith invoked Alberta’s sovereignty act on Monday to implement new measures in her fight against Ottawa’s looming clean electricity rules while conceding she didn't need the act to put the changes in place.
-
B.C. boy dies by suicide after online sextortion: RCMP
Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion. Warning: This story is about a child who died by suicide and may be distrubing to readers.
-
'Absolutely no talk' of moving Paul Bernardo to minimum security: corrections head
The commissioner of Correctional Service Canada says there is 'absolutely no talk' of moving notorious serial killer and rapist Paul Bernardo to an even lower security level, following his transfer into a medium-security prison.
-
Police search for suspect in Winnipeg shooting as fourth victim confirmed dead
Winnipeg police have confirmed a fourth person is dead after a shooting on Langside Street over the weekend. Investigators have yet to make an arrest but say the suspect is considered dangerous.
-
Province takes over Gardiner Expressway, DVP for control over Ontario Place in new deal with Toronto
The Doug Ford government will take responsibility for the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway from Toronto, potentially saving the city billions of dollars.
World
-
Suspect in shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent near the University of Vermont pleads not guilty
Three college students of Palestinian descent out for a walk in Vermont were seriously injured over the weekend when a man shot them at close range on a city street, an attack being investigated as a possible hate crime, authorities said Monday.
-
Rescuers use hand-held drills to free 41 workers trapped in an Indian road tunnel for over 2 weeks
Rescuers in India began digging manually Monday in hopes of reaching 41 construction workers who have been trapped in a collapsed mountain tunnel in the country's north for over two weeks.
-
Six teens in court in connection with beheading of French teacher
Six teenagers go on trial behind closed doors on Monday in connection with the beheading of French history teacher Samuel Paty in 2020, a murder that shocked the country.
-
Blinken will return to Israel as the U.S. hopes to see further extensions of the Gaza ceasefire
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will return this week to the Middle East as the U.S. hopes to find a way to extend a ceasefire in Gaza and get more hostages released, the State Department said Monday.
-
Ukraine has a new way to get its grain to the world despite Russia's threat in the Black Sea
More grain is getting unloaded from overcrammed silos and heading to ports on the Black Sea, set to traverse a fledgling shipping corridor launched after Russia pulled out of a UN-brokered agreement this summer that allowed food to flow safely from Ukraine during the war.
-
Sandy Hook families offer to settle Alex Jones' US$1.5 billion legal debt for a minimum of US$85 million
Sandy Hook families who won nearly US$1.5 billion in legal judgments against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for calling the 2012 Connecticut school shooting a hoax have offered to settle that debt for only pennies on the dollar -- at least US$85 million over 10 years.
Politics
-
If Liberals need more time to deliver pharmacare bill, 'more results' expected: NDP
If the federal Liberals need more time to make good on their commitment to pass pharmacare legislation this year, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will be expecting 'more results,' in exchange.
-
Danielle Smith invokes sovereignty act on green electricity, concedes it's for symbolic effect
Premier Danielle Smith invoked Alberta’s sovereignty act on Monday to implement new measures in her fight against Ottawa’s looming clean electricity rules while conceding she didn't need the act to put the changes in place.
-
'Absolutely no talk' of moving Paul Bernardo to minimum security: corrections head
The commissioner of Correctional Service Canada says there is 'absolutely no talk' of moving notorious serial killer and rapist Paul Bernardo to an even lower security level, following his transfer into a medium-security prison.
Health
-
Britain detects first human case of flu strain similar to pig virus
Britain said on Monday it had detected a first human case of flu strain A(H1N2)v, which is similar to a virus currently circulating in pigs, and that the individual concerned had experienced a mild illness and fully recovered.
-
B.C. in court against pharma companies in bid to certify opioid class-action lawsuit
B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma says a court hearing today in Vancouver represents a “new step” in the battle against opioid makers and marketers as the province seeks to certify a class action on behalf of other Canadian governments.
-
Official start of flu season will likely be declared this week: PHAC
Flu season is just around the corner, according to new data from the Public Health Agency of Canada’s FluWatch reprort.
Sci-Tech
-
Google will start deleting 'inactive' accounts in December. Here's what you need to know
Under Google's updated inactive-account policy, which the tech giant announced back in May, accounts that haven't been used in at least two years could be deleted. Accounts deemed inactive will be erased in a phased-approach beginning Friday.
-
Elon Musk visits Israel to meet top leaders as accusations of antisemitism on X grow
Elon Musk, who's been under fire over accusations of antisemitism flourishing on his social media platform X, paid a visit Monday to Israel, where he toured a kibbutz that was attacked last month by Hamas militants and was set to meet with top leaders.
-
Court document claims Meta knowingly designed its platforms to hook kids, reports say
Facebook parent Meta Platforms deliberately engineered its social platforms to hook kids and knew -- but never disclosed -- it had received millions of complaints about underage users on Instagram but only disabled a fraction of those accounts, according to a newly unsealed legal complaint described in reports.
Entertainment
-
The Last of Us named the 'largest series ever filmed in Canada'
The monumental effort it took to bring the first season of The Last of Us to the small screen paid off big time for Alberta, a new report says.
-
'Get Ready With Me': Video genre focusing on everyday life is everywhere, and not slowing down
"Get Ready with Me" videos are everywhere these days, and they're as straightforward as the name suggests. Social media users, often influencers, invite viewers to watch them get ready to do something or go somewhere.
-
Paramount Plus Canada developing comedies about prime minister, widowed limo driver
Paramount Plus Canada says it's developing two more homegrown comedies, one centred on a widowed limo driver trying to raise his kids, the other on an A-list actor who gets the chance to become prime minister.