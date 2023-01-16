Most Canadian businesses and consumers expect a recession in next 12 months: BoC surveys

More than 70 per cent of Canadian consumers and two thirds of business firms think a recession is likely in the next 12 months, according to Bank of Canada surveys.

One third of firms expect their rate of sales to decline over the next year, according to the Business Outlook Survey released by the central bank on Monday.

Despite an anticipated economic slowdown, most businesses think it will be mild. Nearly 70 per cent of firms expect their rate of sales to remain the same or grow over the next 12 months.

In December, the Canadian economy added 104,000 jobs. Firms are taking a more cautious approach to hiring, but still almost half of firms plan to add staff over the next year to meet demand.

The majority of Canadian consumers are finding it difficult to access credit, according to the BoC’s Canadian Survey of Consumer Expectations released on Monday. Wage growth expectations have dipped and nearly half of Canadian workers don’t expect their earnings to catch up to the recent inflation.

"I spend a lot of money to buy little things," said one survey respondent.

In response to higher inflation, Canadian consumers are cutting back the most on travel, accomodation, food service and recreation, according to the survey.