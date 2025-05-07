ADVERTISEMENT

Autos

Ford hikes prices on Mexico-produced models, citing tariffs

By Reuters

Published

Unsold Ford vehicles sit on display at a Ford dealership in southeast Denver on Nov. 28, 2024. (David Zalubowski / AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.