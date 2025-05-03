ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Walk down memory lane: Group of Alberta women remember the Bay as stores close nation-wide

By Kathy Le

Published

The closure of Hudson’s Bay stores has many people looking back fondly. The Stephen Avenue location holds a special place in the hearts of some Calgarians.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.