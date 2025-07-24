ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Teck Resources moves forward with $2.4 billion B.C. mine extension project

By The Canadian Press

Published

Teck Resources Ltd. says construction of its Highland Valley Copper Mine Life Extension Project will move forward after receiving board approval, as the company reported its second-quarter profit and revenue rose. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.