ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Nvidia’s pitch for sovereign AI resonates with EU leaders

By Reuters

Published

People take a look to Nvidia''s new products during the Computex 2025 exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.