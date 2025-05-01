ADVERTISEMENT

Business

McDonald’s store traffic falls unexpectedly as diners grow uneasy about economy

By The Associated Press

Published

McDonald's restaurant signs are shown in in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 9, 2023. McDonald's reports earning on Monday, July 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.