ADVERTISEMENT

Business

JetZero plans to build US$4.7B plant in North Carolina, aims to create 14,500 jobs

By The Associated Press

Published

JetZero CEO and co-founder Tom O'Leary speaks during a ceremony on Thursday, June 12, 2025, announcing that the company will build its manufacturing facility for its future Z4 passenger jet at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, N.C. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.