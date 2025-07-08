ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Canadian startup combines diagnostics with user data to improve health outcomes

By Jordan Fleguel

Published

Sameer Dhar, Co-Founder & CEO of NiaHealth, and Brooke Thackray, Research Analyst at Global X, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the disconnect in data and Canadian healthcare.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.