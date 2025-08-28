Business

As Ontario Beer Stores close, returning empties gets harder

By Heather Wright

Published

Many Ontario Beer Stores will close this fall, leaving drinkers asking: where can they return their empty bottles and cans? Heather Wright finds out.


















