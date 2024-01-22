UAW president criticizes Trump but says union not yet endorsing Biden

Newfoundland and Labrador Cabinet Minister Derrick Bragg has died
Derrick Bragg, a Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador provincial cabinet minister, has died, Premier Andrew Furey announced Monday.
The head of the United Auto Workers (UAW) on Monday criticized Republican former president Donald Trump but said the union has not yet made a presidential endorsement decision.
UAW President Shawn Fain declined to comment on reports that U.S. President Joe Biden may address members of the union in Washington later this week during a legislative conference or issue its endorsement.
Fain told reporters his personal view of Trump's track record "and who he is as a person ... is pretty much contrary to everything we stand for." Fain said the UAW would hold formal discussions on its endorsement "and then we'll go from there."
The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The White House declined to comment on whether Biden planned to address the UAW this week.
Winning the support of autoworkers could be crucial in the November presidential election in swing states like Michigan. Biden, a Democrat, has strongly backed the UAW's efforts to unionize carmakers Tesla, Toyota and other automakers, and joined UAW workers on the picket line in Michigan during the strikes against targeted Detroit Three automakers facilities.
Fain criticized the focus on issues like the U.S. border instead of unfairness in the economy, urging workers to quit "letting the wealthy divide us over single issues -- border security and whatever else -- and focus on what matters. It's putting food on your table, having shelter and having a life."
Fain previously praised Biden administration officials for helping the union win new contract agreements with the Detroit Three automakers and ensure battery plant workers get higher wages. In May, Fain said the union was not ready to endorse Biden for a second four-year term, citing concerns about EV policies.
Trump has criticized Fain and the Biden administration's EV policies, saying they threaten autoworkers' jobs, while the Biden administration has touted more than $150 billion in new planned electric vehicle and battery plant investments.
Fain on Monday touted last year's UAW's record-setting contracts with the Detroit Three automakers, disclosing that agreements signed by automakers to reimburse striking autoworkers for lost wages were titled "Terms of Surrender."
Canada will reduce the number of international student permits by 35 per cent next year as part of a temporary two-year cap on foreign enrollment, Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced Monday morning.
Dexter Scott King, the younger son of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, has died after battling prostate cancer.
Police in Peel Region said that they met, but did not arrest or charge, a 'disruptive passenger' at the gates of Toronto Pearson International Airport on Sunday following an incident onboard a Toronto-bound flight from London, U.K.
Does the colder season have you dragging during the day, feeling like the amount of sleep you usually get in other parts of the year doesn’t seem to be enough now? 'If you feel like sleeping more in the winter, you're not alone,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta.
Fashion retailer H&M has withdrawn an ad featuring school girls after complaints that the campaign encouraged the sexualization of underage girls.
Investigators laid 96 criminal charges after recovering 52 vehicles worth more than $3.2 million stolen in Ontario.
An inquest into Canada’s worst mass stabbing called an RCMP officer back to the stand to address allegations that police overlooked key evidence.
Textile designers and tartan experts have banded together to recreate the oldest piece of Scottish tartan for modern production, allowing fans of the famed plaid to wear a piece of history.
The heritage building that burned down in Old Montreal last spring, killing seven people who were inside, has been listed for sale.
Most Canadians who plan on voting for the Liberal party are more motivated to stop the Conservatives from winning the election rather than endorsing the party's vision and leader, according to a new poll released on Monday.
People stranded by a transit strike in Metro Vancouver Monday morning are seeing skyrocketing prices from ride-hailing apps.
A divided U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed Border Patrol agents to cut razor wire that Texas installed on the U.S.-Mexico border, while a lawsuit over the wire continues.
Sarah, the Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with a malignant skin cancer that was discovered during her treatment for breast cancer, a spokesperson said.
The Federal Aviation Administration recommends that airlines inspect the door plugs on certain Boeing 737s that are older than the Max 9 jetliner that suffered a blowout of a similar panel during a flight this month.
Dozens of family members of hostages held by Hamas stormed a committee meeting in Israel's parliament Monday, demanding a deal to win their loved ones' release, as European foreign ministers joined growing international calls for Israel to negotiate on the creation of a Palestinian state after the war.
A juror's illness forced the postponement for at least a day Monday of a defamation trial where former U.S. president Donald Trump was expected to tell a jury why he has for years has spoken so disparagingly about E. Jean Carroll — the writer who claims he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s.
Heading into what could be a make-or-break year for the federal Liberal-NDP confidence-and-supply agreement, both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh are meeting with their teams this week to plot out their priorities for 2024. Looming over these planning sessions is their two-party pact and the outstanding promises within it.
A Saskatchewan woman is highlighting the dire state of breast cancer screening in the province.
The recent deaths of six children in Ontario and four children in British Columbia from a bacterial infection is grabbing parents' attention. Doctors say severe cases of invasive Group A streptococcal infection are extremely rare. Here's what to know.
A new study headed by researchers from the University of Waterloo found that by the year 2100, climate change will quadruple the number of air quality alerts in the U.S.
A new study attempts to understand canine vision using an unconventional method: encouraging dogs to watch television.
The high-pitched tweets, trills and chirps sound like the chorus of birds in the treetops. But the songs documented in new research emanate from sites including abandoned mines in British Columbia, and the voices belong to silver-haired bats.
Avril Lavigne plans to keep it simple on her 2024 concert tour with performances of only her greatest hits. The "Complicated" pop singer is narrowing down her setlist to the songs that defined her career as a part of a 27-date North American tour that begins early this summer.
Taylor Swift's townhouse in New York City appears to have been the target of another break-in attempt, this time by a man who was arrested near the singer's Tribeca home Saturday as police responded to a report of a disorderly person.
Adam Harrison, one of three sons of reality TV show "Pawn Stars" celebrity Richard "Rick" Harrison, has died in Las Vegas, a family representative said Saturday. He was 39.
Wall Street is rising again Monday to build on its all-time high reached last week. The S&P 500 was 0.2 per cent higher in midday trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 141 points, or 0.4 per cent, to the top 38,000 level, as of 11:05 a.m. EST, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.3 per cent higher.
If you're a TD Bank customer, you may be entitled to part of a $15.9 million settlement due to a recent class-action lawsuit.
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says federal corporations are now required to file beneficial ownership information with Corporations Canada and that some of this information will be made available publicly.
The collaborators behind restaurants in Vancouver and Toronto have Palestinian, Jewish and Israeli roots, and acknowledge they don't always agree.
Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg has been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.
Forward Corey Perry has agreed to a one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced Monday.
Nick Dunlap, a 20-year-old sophomore who plays golf for the University of Alabama, won the American Express tournament Sunday at the PGA West golf course in La Quinta, California.
The federal Liberals have announced a national summit on auto theft aimed at getting provinces and industry officials together to address the growing issue of cars being stolen and shipped abroad.
With temperatures bottoming out across the country, electric vehicle drivers are probably noticing their driving range plummeting. Here's why it keeps happening – and there’s more to it than you might think.
