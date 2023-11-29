GM says strike cost US$1.1B, but it can absorb rising labour costs as it raises dividend
General Motors says pretax earnings took a $1.1 billion hit this year from a six-week strike by autoworkers, but the company expects to absorb the costs of a new contract and is even raising its dividend.
The Detroit automaker on Wednesday reinstated its full-year earnings forecast that was withdrawn after the United Auto Workers began targeting the factories of Detroit automakers with strikes on Sept. 15. Those strikes continued at GM until Oct. 30.
The company now predicts full-year net income of $9.1 billion to $9.7 billion, down from its previous outlook of $9.3 billion to $10.7 billion. But GM expects to generate more cash for the full year. It expects free cash flow of $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion, an increase from a previous forecast of $7 billion to $9 billion.
To get there, GM expects to cut capital spending, including a slowdown in spending on electric vehicles and at Cruise, its troubled autonomous vehicle unit. California regulators revoked the San Francisco-based subsidiary's robotaxi license last month after one of its vehicles dragged a pedestrian to the side of a street after the person was hit by another car.
Barra wrote that GM expects the pace of Cruise's expansion to cities outside of San Francisco to be more deliberate when driverless taxi operations resume "resulting in substantially lower spending in 2024 than in 2023."
GM had big plans for Cruise, which it bought eight years ago. The Detroit automaker had been expecting annual revenue of $1 billion from Cruise by 2025 -- a big jump from the $106 million last year. During the first nine months of this year Cruise posted pretax losses of $1.9 billion.
GM says it will raise its dividend 33% to 12 cents per share starting in January. It's also planning to buy back $10 billion of its shares.
Shares of GM rose 9% before Wednesday's opening bell, but remain down about 27% in the past year.
"We are finalizing a 2024 budget that will fully offset the incremental costs of our new labour agreements, and the long-term plan we are executing includes reducing the capital intensity of the business, developing products even more efficiently and further reducing our fixed and variable costs," CEO Mary Barra said in a prepared statement.
GM, as well as rivals Ford and Jeep maker Stellantis, agreed to new contracts with the UAW that raise top assembly plant worker pay by about 33% by the time the deals expire in April of 2028. The new contracts also ended some lower tiers of wages, gave raises to temporary workers and shortened the time it takes for full-time workers to get to the top of the pay scale.
At the end of the contract top-scale assembly workers will make about $42 per hour, plus they'll get annual profit-sharing checks.
UAW President Shawn Fain said during the contract talks that labour costs are only 4% to 5% of a vehicle's costs, and that the companies were making billions and could afford to pay workers more.
Barra, who will update shareholders on company finances Wednesday, conceded in a letter to investors that she's disappointed in the pace of electric vehicle production, which she attributed to difficulties in assembling batteries.
But she wrote that GM has made improvements in the organization responsible for the work, and the company expects higher EV production and improved profit margins next year.
"While the rate of growth for EVs is slowing in the near term, it is projected to accelerate and grow substantially in the long term as customers have more EV choices, and the public charging network expands," Barra wrote.
Earlier in the year GM delayed electric pickup truck production at a factory north of Detroit until 2025 as the growth rate in electric vehicle sales slowed.
In June of last year, electric vehicle sales were growing about 90% year over year, according to Motorintelligence.com. But by June of this year, the growth rate had slowed to about 50%, and automakers are fearful it will slow even further with consumers having reservations about how far they can travel and whether charging stations will be available.
Barra wrote that GM has a strong cash balance due to record profits from selling gas-powered vehicles and more efficient internal combustion and electric vehicle operations.
"We have a clear path forward that includes greater operating and investment efficiency," she wrote.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE AUTOS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canadian government reaches C-18 online news deal with Google: sources
The Canadian government will be announcing Wednesday that it has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act known as C-18, CTV News has confirmed. Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is slated to unveil the details of the deal during a 1:30 p.m. ET press conference on Parliament Hill.
Indian government official directed Sikh separatist's assassination plot in U.S., DOJ says
An Indian government official directed an unsuccessful plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on U.S. soil, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday, in announcing charges against a man accused of orchestrating the attempted murder.
Three in four Canadians say higher immigration is worsening housing crisis: poll
A large majority of Canadians agree that higher immigration is fuelling the housing crisis and putting pressure on the health-care system, a new Leger poll suggests.
Homes near ski hills are increasing in price across Canada. Here's where
A new report from Royal LePage predicts the cost of homes near ski hills will not cool in 2024, but instead heat up across in many regions. Here's where.
Winter weather forecast: A warm start thanks to El Nino, but then what?
Chilly nights and snow-covered slopes may not be easy to come by in much of Canada during the first part of the winter season, according to the winter outlook from one of Canada's prominent forecasters.
Ont. driver who 'needed to use the bathroom' charged with stunt driving
A 26-year-old is facing charges after he was caught driving nearly triple the speed limit in Brampton, Ont. Peel Regional Police say the driver was stopped near Queen Street East and Goreway Drive on Monday night. According to investigators, the driver from Caledon, Ont. was travelling at a speed of 153 km/h in a 60km/h zone.
Alberta town to put proposed bylaw banning symbols such as Pride crosswalks, flags to plebiscite
A group in Westlock, Alta., is trying to ban crosswalks painted in rainbow colours and other symbols.
Canadians increasingly turning to charities to meet essential needs, but cost of living also hitting donations
Every Giving Tuesday, many Canadians generously dig into their wallets to donate to charities, but as the cost of living climbs, research suggests many Canadians are also in need of help.
Sask-wide emergency alert was 'unintentional,' town says
An emergency alert concerning drinking water in Maple Creek sent to phones across Saskatchewan Tuesday afternoon was a mistake.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian government reaches C-18 online news deal with Google: sources
The Canadian government will be announcing Wednesday that it has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act known as C-18, CTV News has confirmed. Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is slated to unveil the details of the deal during a 1:30 p.m. ET press conference on Parliament Hill.
-
Liberals 'committed' to pharmacare, looking at 'responsible ways' to proceed: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has 'been committed' but is looking at 'responsible ways' to proceed with its promised pharmacare bill.
-
Poilievre calling on 'unelected' Senate to 'immediately' pass farm fuels carbon tax bill
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for MPs to call on senators to 'immediately' pass a bill that would exempt certain farm fuels from the carbon price.
Health
-
Alberta Health Services issues measles alert in Calgary
Alberta Health Services is warning the public about a lab-confirmed case of measles in the Calgary area, adding that the public may have been exposed.
-
B.C. planned to send 50 cancer patients per week to the U.S. It has sent a fraction of that
Leah Rowntree was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in April, shortly before B.C. announced it would send patients like her to Bellingham, Wash., for radiation therapy. On Tuesday, Rowntree had her first radiation treatment. But she chose to pay for it in Houston, Texas, not trusting the B.C. system to get her into treatment in the province—or in Bellingham—in time.
-
Preparing for illness: Here's what happens when you see a person who is sick
New research suggests that just being around a sick person is enough to trigger your body to start preparing to fight the illness.
Sci-Tech
-
Google will start deleting 'inactive' accounts in December. Here's what you need to know
Under Google's updated inactive-account policy, which the tech giant announced back in May, accounts that haven't been used in at least two years could be deleted. Accounts deemed inactive will be erased in a phased-approach beginning Friday.
-
Elon Musk visits Israel to meet top leaders as accusations of antisemitism on X grow
Elon Musk, who's been under fire over accusations of antisemitism flourishing on his social media platform X, paid a visit Monday to Israel, where he toured a kibbutz that was attacked last month by Hamas militants and was set to meet with top leaders.
-
Court document claims Meta knowingly designed its platforms to hook kids, reports say
Facebook parent Meta Platforms deliberately engineered its social platforms to hook kids and knew -- but never disclosed -- it had received millions of complaints about underage users on Instagram but only disabled a fraction of those accounts, according to a newly unsealed legal complaint described in reports.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2023, ending Bad Bunny's 3-year reign
According to Spotify Wrapped, Taylor Swift was 2023's most-streamed artist globally, raking in more than 26.1 billion global streams since January. That means the pop superstar has dethroned Puerto Rican reggaetonero Bad Bunny, who held the coveted title for three years in a row since 2020.
-
'The Last of Us' named the 'largest series ever filmed in Canada'
The monumental effort it took to bring the first season of 'The Last of Us' to the small screen paid off big time for Alberta, a new report says.
-
Morgan Wallen tops Apple Music's 2023 song chart while Taylor Swift and SZA also top streaming lists
Country singer Morgan Wallen's 'Last Night' topped Apple Music's global song chart in 2023 as the giant music streamer released year-end lists Tuesday and provided listeners with data on their own most listened-to tunes.