Ford stopped shipping F-150 Lightning electric pickups

Private U.S. spacecraft is on its side on the moon with some antennas covered up, the company says
A private U.S. spacecraft that touched down on the moon, the first one in more than 50 years, ended up on its side, company officials said Friday.
Ford stopped shipping its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups and has been holding them for quality inspections since Feb. 9.
Ford spokesperson Emma Bergg would not specify any particular quality concern that engendered the shipment pause, calling holds like this a fairly routine part of the manufacturing process as vehicle production shifts into a new model year. Ford recently began shipping new 2024 model year F-150 gasoline-powered and hybrid trucks.
The shipment pause was first reported by the industry newspaper Automotive News.
Ford sells far more gasoline- and hybrid-powered F-150s than the battery-powered Lightning. The F-series of full-size pickups have been the best selling vehicle of any type in America for more than 40 years. Last year, Ford sold 750,000 F-series trucks, of which about 24,000 were Lightnings.
Ford dealers currently have F-150 Lightning trucks in their inventory, Berg said, so customers should be able to find trucks to buy until shipments start again.
Almost exactly one year ago, Ford halted Lightning production because of a possible battery issue. Production was restarted a few weeks later.
The Lightning is one of two all-electric vehicles Ford offers in the US. The other is the Mustang Mach-E, a close competitor to the Tesla Model Y. Last year, Ford sold slightly more than 40,000 Mach-E SUVs.
Ford chief executive Jim Farley recently revealed that Ford has had a team of engineers working on engineering for future electric vehicles.
Ottawa has filed to appeal a Federal Court decision that found its invocation of the Emergencies Act in response to the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests was unjustified.
The RCMP confirmed on Friday it was dealing with a cyber event that targeted its networks, forcing it to launch a criminal investigation into the breach.
The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.
A U.S. appeals court panel on Friday declined to delay Idaho's scheduled execution next week of one of the nation's longest-serving death row inmates.
The demise of Calgary-based ultra-low-cost airline Lynx Air will mean Canadians have less choice when it comes to discount air travel and could pay higher fares, industry experts say.
More than 80,000 Volkswagen and Audi vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a fire risk from jet pump seals located inside fuel tanks, according to a statement from Volkswagen Canada sent to CTVNews.ca.
In an 'unprecedented' move, a Royal Canadian Legion branch in Woodbridge, Ont. has been shut down due to its 'overt association' with outlaw motorcycle gangs, the legion’s provincial leadership team says.
Westlock, a town of about 5,000 people north of Edmonton, voted Thursday to implement a bylaw that prohibits rainbow crosswalks and restricts the town to flying only government flags.
Two Indigenous women, whose identities remained a mystery for decades after their deaths, were honoured in Edmonton on Friday.
Officials with Little NHL tournament for Indigenous hockey teams in Ontario were invited to drop the puck at Thursday’s NOJHL game.
Concordia and McGill universities are suing the Quebec government over its new tuition policies, which would raise rates for out-of-province and international students.
Ukrainian forces downed a Russian early warning and control aircraft Friday, the air force chief said, a major win for the country as its army fights to repel persistent Russian attacks along the front line as the war enters its third year.
A former funeral home owner accused of hiding a woman's corpse in the back of a hearse for two years and hoarding the cremated remains of at least 30 people has been arrested, authorities said.
The National Rifle Association and its former longtime leader were found liable Friday in a lawsuit centered on the organization's lavish spending.
The Biden administration, leaders of four Columbia River Basin tribes and the governors of Oregon and Washington celebrated on Friday as they signed papers formally launching a US$1 billion plan to help recover depleted salmon populations in the Pacific Northwest.
A college student accused of killing his roommate and another person at a Colorado dorm room this month told his roommate a month earlier he would "kill him" if he was asked to take out the trash again, according to a court document released Friday.
A main organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' is suing the federal government for using the Emergencies Act to freeze his bank accounts, arguing it breached his Charter rights to protest COVID-19 mandates.
A photo of federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay eating lobster in Malaysia during an official trip has some people seeing red.
Here's a list of products and vehicles Canadians should watch out for according to the latest recalls this week.
Amid a rise in measles cases in other countries and a handful of confirmed cases in Canada, the national public health agency 'strongly advises' everyone check that they're fully immunized against measles, especially before travelling.
Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with a form of dementia, according to a statement released Thursday on behalf of her caretakers. Here's a look at the condition, which also affects the actor Bruce Willis.
Though it’s been more than half a year since the divisive rebrand, many still refer to the social media platform X by its former name, Twitter.
A set of smart vending machines at the University of Waterloo is expected to be removed from campus after students raised privacy concerns about their software.
It's hard to imagine bands like Metallica or AC/DC being covered by a harpist, but that's what one former Moncton musician has done, and she's found great success.
British actress Pamela Salem, who starred alongside Sean Connery as Miss Moneypenny in the 1983 James Bond film 'Never Say Never Again,' has died at age 80, production company Big Finish announced Friday.
French actor Judith Godreche called on France's film industry to "face the truth" on sexual violence and physical abuse during a live broadcast Friday of the Cesar Awards ceremony, France's version of the Oscars.
Reddit, the message board site known for its chronically online userbase and for originating much internet discourse, filed for its long-anticipated initial public offering on Thursday.
A federal judge on Friday barred the NCAA from enforcing its rules prohibiting name, image and likeness compensation from being used to entice recruits, granting a request for a preliminary injunction from the states of Tennessee and Virginia and dealing another blow to the association's ability to govern college sports and more than 500,000 athletes.
A grey seal found stranded and blind more than a decade ago on an island in Maine has given birth at a Chicago-area zoo and is now “a very attentive mother" to her newborn, zoo officials said Friday.
Bobi the dog, who died last year reportedly at the age of 31, has been stripped of the world’s oldest ever dog title following a review by Guinness World Records (GWR), the organization announced Thursday.
The newest multi-millionaire is advised to sign the back of their winning ticket immediately and head to a retailer to have it validated, so the OLG is notified.
Friday's Canadian Championship draw produced a slew of local matchups with the defending champion Vancouver Whitecaps and 2023 runner-up CF Montreal watching from the sidelines at the start.
Gas prices are once again on the rise in the Lower Mainland.
