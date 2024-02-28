Autos

    Chrysler recalling thousands of vehicles in Canada, U.S. and Mexico

    This is the Jeep logo on a Jeep automobile on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh, Feb. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Chrysler is recalling 18,323 Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles in Canada, the automaker confirmed Wednesday morning.

    The recall affects some 2021-23 MY Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Grand Cherokee L models. About 338,200 vehicles in the U.S., 3,700 in Mexico, and 16,200 in the international market are affected.

    A company investigation following customer feedback led to the discovery that some models may have a damaged pinch bolt in the upper control arm.

    A U.S. Department of Transportation released a letter to Chrysler acknowledging the recall in that country on Tuesday. In the letter, the agency wrote issues with the vehicle could result in a “loss of vehicle control” which “increases the risk of a crash.”

    A spokesperson for Chrysler wrote the company is “unaware of any related injuries or accidents,” adding that it “urges customers to follow the instructions on their recall notices.”

    Customers with additional questions or concerns may contact their dealers or call (800) 853-1403.

