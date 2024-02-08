Automakers caught in 'cat-and-mouse game' with car thieves as auto thefts surge

'Big storm system' in Prairies heading to Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada
A Colorado low system is making its way across some portions of Canada, bringing snow, while other communities in the country are seeing heat records broken.
Carmakers say they're caught in a game of cat-and-mouse with criminals as auto thefts surge.
Though they're taking steps to improve security features, the companies say every update is eventually countered by new efforts from bad actors.
Honda Canada is one of the automakers at the centre of the storm, as its CR-V is among the most frequently stolen models, according to a November report from insurance fraud prevention group Equite Association.
Other Honda models popular with thieves include the Accord and Civic, which both made the association's top-10 list of most frequently stolen vehicles.
Honda Canada knows theft is a significant problem and is continually improving its theft recovery technology, company spokesman John Bordignon said in an email.
“(It) remains a cat-and-mouse game impacting all vehicle brands and models, with thieves and criminal syndicates consistently attempting to defeat ... theft deterrent systems,” Bordignon said.
The federal government's auto-theft summit on Thursday will bring together politicians, police, border agents and auto industry leaders to better co-ordinate and prevent thefts.
On Wednesday, the government announced a federal investment of $28 million to tackle the export of stolen vehicles.
Honda has systems to deter vehicle thefts, such as smart ignition keys that have a built-in transponder that must match the vehicle's computer to work.
“If they don't match, the engine won't start,” Bordignon said. The latest tech is in Honda's CR-V, Civic and Pilot models, he added.
Honda also offers a locator system strong enough to penetrate metal shipping containers. It has an antenna that works as a standalone device - even if the vehicle is disabled. The automaker said the system is covertly installed to make it difficult for thieves to find.
However, these measures may not be enough.
Diagnostic tools, software licences and other equipment are easily accessible online, while YouTube tutorials often fill knowledge gaps for thieves, allowing them to more easily access vehicles or manipulate how they function.
Breaking into a vehicle and reprogramming a key fob is the most common method of stealing, saidBryan Gast, vice-president of investigative services at Equite Association. Relay attacks are another way to steal a car, which involves intercepting the radio frequency between the key fob and the vehicle itself.
“There are other methods too that are constantly evolving,” Gast said.
These crimes are well-financed and organized, and thieves are finding ways to overcome technological updates, said David Adams, chief executive of Global Automakers of Canada. The group has been advocating for stronger anti-theft policies.
“Different systems are put in place that may stop the problem for weeks or months, but then soon after that, (thieves) find another way to penetrate the vehicle's security systems and we're back to where we started,” Adams said.
He said Canada has stringent standards for immobilizer tools for vehicles compared with the U.S., suggesting Canada should have a lower number of robberies - but that's not the case.
“What's the common anomaly in Canada as opposed to the U.S.? That comes down to proximity to the (Port of Montreal),” he said.
Though rising auto theft is a national problem, Ontario and Quebec saw the largest jumps between 2021 and 2023, a report from Equite publishedTuesday shows. Ontario saw a 48.2-per-cent jump while Quebec experienced a 57.9-per-cent surge in car thefts during the two-year period.
In 2022, insurers paid $1.2 billion in claims for stolen vehicles in Canada, the Equite report said.
Most of the cars were exported to African or European countries via the Port of Montreal, said Gast.
Toyota Canada, whose Highlander and RAV4 models are also on the list of the top 10 stolen vehicles, said in an email that auto theft is mainly a regional problem due to proximity to the port, making vehicles in Ontario and Quebec more susceptible to being stolen.
“This is a situation of great concern to us, and we understand the public's anxiety,” said Renee Larouche, communications director with the Montreal Port Authority.
“Containers of stolen cars arrive here already sealed, with a falsified declaration,” she said. “We cannot open the containers.”
“We must and can do better collectively to curb this problem, and work upstream, before the containers arrive at the port. By the time they reach us, the damage is done. But we're working with our data, our teams, and our highly secure territory.”
Larouche said the port is enabling authorities to do their job effectively in tackling this problem, with measures such as 24/7 police access, biometric access control and surveillance tools.
Toyota Canada did not provide examples of its recent anti-theft updates but acknowledged thieves adapt to changes quickly. They may even turn to violence such as carjackings or home invasions if previous methods of theft become ineffective, said Philippe Crowe, a Toyota Canada spokesman.
“We're continuously improving the security of our vehicles,” said Crowe. “This includes regularly introducing new or improved technical features to reduce the likelihood of a vehicle being stolen.”
When asked about preventive measures, Ford Canada, whose F-150 and Ram 1500 series are also among the top vehicles targeted, referred to a document by the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association noting automakers follow Canadian standards for engine immobilizer features. Those have been mandatory since 2007.
Stellantis, meanwhile, urged its customers to take due care in securing their vehicles.
Precautions such as parking a vehicle in a garage or blocking it with another vehicle in the driveway can help prevent thefts, experts say.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.
A Colorado low system is making its way across some portions of Canada, bringing snow, while other communities in the country are seeing heat records broken.
The Conservatives continue to hold a commanding lead over the Liberals, who are at risk of losing large swaths of Metro Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, a new survey from Nanos Research has found.
Three in four Canadians believe Canada-U.S. relations will worsen if Donald Trump is elected to replace Joe Biden as president in the next U.S. election, a new poll from Nanos Research shows.
A new report by Zoocasa looks at whether renting or owning a home is cheaper in 26 markets across Canada. But one expert says it's not as cut and dry as that.
The death of a Georgia couple's baby that was decapitated during delivery has been classified by a medical examiner as a homicide, their attorneys announced Wednesday.
BCE Inc. is selling off 45 of its 103 regional radio stations as it cuts nine per cent of its workforce, including journalists and other workers at its Bell Media subsidiary.
Archeologists have discovered the first conclusive evidence that a hallucinogenic and poisonous plant was used in the Roman world.
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday will hear former president Donald Trump's appeal to remain on the 2024 ballot, the justices' most consequential election case since Bush v. Gore in 2000.
With the American presidential election on the horizon, a new survey shows that Canadians are split on concerns over the U.S. potentially increasing security measures at the border with Canada.
A new report by Zoocasa looks at whether renting or owning a home is cheaper in 26 markets across Canada. But one expert says it's not as cut and dry as that.
High-risk B.C. sex offender Randall Hopley, who went on the run for 10 days in November, will still be allowed overnight community leave with the approval of his parole officer, after the parole board decided not to impose new restrictions.
A spike in drug overdoses this week is prompting the city of Belleville, Ont., to declare a state of emergency.
A Colorado low system is making its way across some portions of Canada, bringing snow, while other communities in the country are seeing heat records broken.
A woman who runs a horse rehabilitation facility near High River, Alta., says the town is not in favour of her riding her horses in the community as a means of transportation.
A senior member of the Swedish security police said Thursday that Iran has planned attacks on the country, days after local media reported that two Iranians were deported for a plot to kill three Swedish Jews several years ago.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday will hear former president Donald Trump's appeal to remain on the 2024 ballot, the justices' most consequential election case since Bush v. Gore in 2000.
Russia’s main election authority on Thursday refused to allow a politician opposing Moscow’s military action in Ukraine on the ballot for the upcoming presidential election.
A Colorado funeral home owner who authorities say abandoned nearly 200 bodies in a building infested with maggots and flies was set to appear in court Thursday to hear prosecutors' evidence against him.
A man awaiting extradition on a Massachusetts warrant alleging he killed his girlfriend and left her body in a car at a Boston airport escaped from police custody in Kenya, police said Thursday.
The death of a Georgia couple's baby that was decapitated during delivery has been classified by a medical examiner as a homicide, their attorneys announced Wednesday.
The Conservatives continue to hold a commanding lead over the Liberals, who are at risk of losing large swaths of Metro Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, a new survey from Nanos Research has found.
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Three in four Canadians believe Canada-U.S. relations will worsen if Donald Trump is elected to replace Joe Biden as president in the next U.S. election, a new poll from Nanos Research shows.
For the first time, researchers have isolated a cell responsible for remembering allergies and triggering the production of the antibodies that cause the allergic reaction—a 'ground-breaking discovery' which paves the way to develop treatments that could turn off an allergic response.
Health workers want to see governments move faster to treat the crisis. But a real fix will take time, Health Minister Mark Holland acknowledged in an interview.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is allowing one of the nation's largest wholesale drug distributors to stay in business, reversing an earlier order stripping the company of its licences for its failure to properly monitor the shipment of tens of millions of addictive painkillers blamed for fuelling the opioid crisis.
It’s a sinking question hovering above the growing excitement for this spring’s total solar eclipse: what if April 8 is a cloudy day?
After using artificial intelligence to uncover the first word to be read from an unopened Herculaneum scroll, a team of researchers has revealed several nearly complete passages from the ancient text, giving insight into philosophy from almost 2,000 years ago.
Astronomers have found the best evidence yet of a vast, young ocean beneath the icy exterior of Saturn's Death Star lookalike mini moon. The French-led team analyzed changes in Mimas' orbit and rotation and reported Wednesday that a hidden ocean 12 to 18 miles (20 to 30 kilometers) beneath the frozen crust.
This is Taylor Swift's week. It's hard to remember a star of Swift 's stature straddling so many roles, spanning so much of the globe, covering so many corners of the culture and doing so much of it in the spotlight she will have between Sunday's Grammy Awards and the coming Sunday's Super Bowl -- with four Tokyo concerts in between.
With the Chiefs preparing to face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Kansas City's fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years, stores can hardly keep in stock any of the caps, sweatshirts and other odds and ends (some odder than others) commemorating the sports and pop crossover romance.
Actor Gina Carano on Tuesday sued Lucasfilm and its parent The Walt Disney Co. over her 2021 firing from 'The Mandalorian,' saying she was let go for expressing right-wing views on social media.
BCE Inc. is selling off 45 of its 103 regional radio stations as it cuts nine per cent of its workforce, including journalists and other workers at its Bell Media subsidiary.
The Bank of Canada isn't sure when it will be able to start cutting interest rates as it continues to contend with inflation that's still too high and broad-based, its summary of deliberations of its Jan. 24 rate decision reveals.
A growing number of financially savvy Canadians have discovered a way to make homeownership more affordable by purchasing a home with their friends. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher LIew explains the basics of how co-owning a home works, while outlining some of the pros and cons.
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
A trio of Calgary friends and former co-workers are each $16.6 million richer after splitting a whopping $50 million Lotto 6-49 jackpot.
Sellers of an exclusive and very pricey bottle of Grand Marnier are trying to get their hands on more for the Canadian market, because most have already been sold to British Columbians.
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won his arbitration case on Wednesday and will receive a salary of US$19.9 million this season.
An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is taking the Canada Revenue Agency to court over an $8-million tax dispute, according to court documents filed on behalf of the player.
Carmakers say they're caught in a game of cat-and-mouse with criminals as auto thefts surge.
Honda announced a recall on Tuesday affecting 66,846 vehicles in Canada due to possible issues with the front passenger airbag sensors.
Those who suffered a financial loss because of their dealings with Big Q Auto in Wynyard, Sask. may be able to reclaim some of their lost funds, according to the province.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.