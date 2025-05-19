ADVERTISEMENT

Nova Scotia

‘We have a ball’: Provincial bowling championship rolls through Cape Breton for first time in 15 years

By Ryan MacDonald

Published

Nova Scotia Ladies Provincial Candlepin Championship participants are pictured (from left): Haley Melnick, Megan Holloway, Alyssa Boutilier, Robyn Melnick, Rosemary MacEachern, and Laura Lee Sharpe. (Source: Facebook)
Nova Scotia Ladies Provincial Candlepin Championship participants are pictured (from left): Haley Melnick, Megan Holloway, Alyssa Boutilier, Robyn Melnick, Rosemary MacEachern, and Laura Lee Sharpe. (Source: Facebook)