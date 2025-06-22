ADVERTISEMENT

Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia golfer Myles Creighton makes history at the Wichita Open

By The Associated Press

Published

A golfer wearing a white polo hits a ball while the crowd watches.
Canadian Myles Creighton makes a shot from the rough on the sixteenth hole during the second round of the Canadian Open in Toronto on Friday, June 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj