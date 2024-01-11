These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Conservatives call on Canada's conflict of interest and ethics commissioner to investigate the prime minister's recent Jamaica trip, dozens of criminals receive lower sentences over notorious conditions at a Toronto jail dubbed "Guantanamo South" and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie suspends his campaign for president. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. PM's Jamaica vacation: The federal Conservatives are calling on Canada's conflict of interest and ethics commissioner to launch an investigation into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent Jamaica trip, despite his office indicating the vacation was given the green light.

2. Real estate warning: Federal public servants warned the government two years ago that large increases to immigration could affect housing affordability and services, internal documents show.

3. 'Guantanamo South': Dozens of criminals found guilty of knife attacks, gunplay, drug trafficking and child pornography are among those being given lower sentences and sent back to the street sooner following a standoff between Ontario judges and the provincial government over notorious conditions in a Toronto jail.

4. 'Systemic discrimination': Six prominent Canadian universities are facing a series of proposed class-action lawsuits with claims that Jewish students are unsafe on campus.

5. U.S. 2024 election: Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has suspended his Republican presidential bid just days before Iowa's leadoff caucuses.

One more thing…

These are the top sources of food poisoning, according to a chef-turned-microbiologist

