5 things

    • These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released, Israel's allies warn the country against suggesting Canada could take in displaced Palestinians and Justin Trudeau's office offers clarity on a Caribbean vacation.

    Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    1. Epstein documents: Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed, naming Prince Andrew and former U.S. president Clinton

    2. Israel-Hamas war: Israel's allies warn against displacing Palestinians in Gaza to places like Canada

    3. Nanos survey: What Canadians think about the timing of the next federal election

    4. Steep salaries: Donors might be surprised by what the leaders of some of Canada's charities earn

    5. Luxury trip: Who paid for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Caribbean vacation?

    One more thing…

    Ant-ibiotics: How a species of ant identifies and treats infected wounds among other ants

    A Matabele ant tends to the wound of a fellow ant whose legs were bitten off in a fight with termites. (Erik Frank / University of Wuerzburg)

    Jeffrey Epstein documents: Here's what we know so far

    Dozens of previously sealed court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein were made public late Wednesday, as a court releases more records from a years-old lawsuit connected to the late financier. Here's what we know about the documents released so far:

    opinion In debt? Here are some tips to get out more quickly

    Paying off debt can feel like an uphill battle. In his column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to assess and prioritize your debt, and shares strategies to help you pay it off more quickly.

