These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

1. Epstein documents: Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed, naming Prince Andrew and former U.S. president Clinton

2. Israel-Hamas war: Israel's allies warn against displacing Palestinians in Gaza to places like Canada

3. Nanos survey: What Canadians think about the timing of the next federal election

4. Steep salaries: Donors might be surprised by what the leaders of some of Canada's charities earn

5. Luxury trip: Who paid for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Caribbean vacation?

One more thing…

Ant-ibiotics: How a species of ant identifies and treats infected wounds among other ants

A Matabele ant tends to the wound of a fellow ant whose legs were bitten off in a fight with termites. (Erik Frank / University of Wuerzburg)