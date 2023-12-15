These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

The federal Liberal government's contentious gun control legislation passes in the Senate, the driver responsible for the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy has his request to avoid deportation denied and a look at the accuracy behind Season 6 of "The Crown." Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Firearms: The federal Liberal government's contentious gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the Senate without changes on Thursday and is now poised to become law.

2. Pharmacare: After being unable to table — let alone pass — pharmacare framework legislation this year, the Liberals and New Democrats have agreed to a new deadline to present the bill: March 1, 2024.

3. Israel-Hamas: What does a post-war Gaza look like? This is what the U.S. is proposing.

4. Aging: There will likely be more Canadians leaving the workforce than entering it over the next few decades as the country's senior population grows, according to new data from Statistics Canada. Experts say this will not only exacerbate existing labour shortages, but could result in higher wages for employees. Read the third part of a new series from CTVNews.ca.

5. Humboldt Broncos: A federal judge has dismissed a bid to avoid deportation by the semi-truck driver responsible for the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy in 2018.

One more thing…

'Historic day in art fraud world': Thunder Bay man sentenced to five years

The paintings – titled Demi-God Figure 1 (right) and Demi-God Figure 2 (left) – were done by Norval Morrisseau and donated to Confederation College in Thunder Bay in the 1970s. (Submitted: Confederation College)