These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

A major breakthrough is made on the first day of COP28, former Chicago Blackhawks player Corey Perry apologizes and filmmakers in Bruce Peninsula "accidentally" discover a 128-year-old shipwreck. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. COP28: This year's conference saw a major first-day breakthrough as nearly all nations finalized the creation of a fund to help compensate countries struggling to cope with loss and damage from climate change.

2. Israel-Hamas war: Israel resumed fighting in Gaza minutes after a temporary ceasefire deal ended, and accused Hamas of having violated the truce. Hamas blames Israel, saying it declined offers to free more hostages.

3. Drug shortage: Experts say the number – and length – of drug shortages has gradually increased in Canada over the last decade or so, putting patients in difficult, and sometimes dangerous, positions.

4. French: A Conservative MP has apologized after drawing criticism from other members of Parliament for asking Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge to answer questions in English at a committee meeting.

5. Corey Perry: The former Chicago Blackhawks player says he has started seeking help for his struggles with alcohol following his release from the team.

One more thing…

Filmmakers in Bruce Peninsula 'accidentally' discover 128-year-old shipwreck

The “Africa” shipwreck, found accidentally by a pair of documentary filmmakers in June 2023 off the shores of the Bruce Peninsula. (Courtesy of Inspired Planet Productions)