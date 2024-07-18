DEVELOPING Final night of the RNC: Donald Trump addresses the convention
The final day of the Republican National Convention is underway in Milwaukee where Donald Trump is currently speaking.
Other speakers at the convention included Trump's son, Eric, and famed wrestler and professional entertainer Hulk Hogan.
Today's session, titled "Make America Great Again," will discuss a "resurgence" in the American economy and the restoration of the country's standing.
Here are the latest updates:
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan has announced he will not run in the next federal election, and will be quitting his cabinet position Friday.
Donald Trump, sombre and bandaged, accepted the GOP presidential nomination on Thursday at the Republican National Convention in a speech where he described how he felt during an assassination attempt that could have ended his life.
A three-year-old boy who was reported missing from a resort near Walt Disney World in central Florida early Thursday was found dead in a body of water on the resort's grounds several hours later, the sheriff's office said.
Shannen Doherty finalized her split with husband, Kurt Iswarienko, just hours before her death at age 53, and she was granted a rare posthumous divorce two days later.
U.S. President Joe Biden is taking calls to step aside as the Democratic presidential candidate seriously and multiple Democratic officials think an exit is a matter of time, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Two people died and a third was seriously injured in a fiery plane crash in Tofino, B.C., on Thursday, according to authorities.
Researchers say they know the 'Big One' is coming, but when should we expect it? Scientists say predicting when a megathrust earthquake will occur is a guessing game.
RCMP say a one person was killed and eight others were injured when a bus and an SUV collided head-on in southern Alberta on Wednesday.
The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order for 76 properties in the Venables Valley area north of Spences Bridge, B.C., due to the out-of-control Shetland Creek wildfire.
Its authors call it the U.S. conservative movement's 'mandate for leadership,' designed to guide a potential second term for former U.S. president Donald Trump.
Democrats at the highest levels are making a critical push for President Joe Biden to rethink his election bid, with former president Barack Obama expressing concerns to allies and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi privately telling Biden the party could lose the ability to seize control of the House if he doesn't step away from the 2024 race.
Tiger Woods said he endured a sleepless flight to the Open Championship after watching coverage of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.
South Korea said Friday it has restarted anti-Pyongyang propaganda broadcasts across the border in response to North Korea's resumption of trash-carrying balloon launches.
President Joe Biden did not wear a face mask in public a couple of times after the White House announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. What does the CDC guidance say?
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan has announced he will not run in the next federal election, and will be quitting his cabinet position Friday.
Canada is selling one of its apartments in New York City to cover the cost of a brand-new luxury condo it recently purchased for $9 million.
Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan becomes the first female to lead the Canadian Armed Forces following a ceremony in Ottawa today.
Two deaths as a result of a listeriosis outbreak linked to a plant-based milk recall are in Ontario, provincial health officials confirmed Thursday.
In 2021, the Vancouver-based Drug User Liberation Front approached Health Canada with a proposal.
Health officials recently changed the guidelines for respiratory syncytial virus vaccines. Here's what Canadians need to know about the guidance and the virus itself.
As more people look to find love on dating apps and social media these days, so too are those looking to commit romance scams as artificial intelligence makes it harder to know what's real and what isn't.
A meteor streaked over the New York City skyline before disintegrating over nearby New Jersey, according to NASA.
Bob Newhart, the deadpan accountant-turned-comedian who became one of the most popular TV stars of his time after striking gold with a classic comedy album, has died at 94.
Netflix said on Thursday it added more than eight million subscribers in its second quarter as the streaming service benefited from a password-sharing crackdown and such titles as 'Bridgerton,' 'Baby Reindeer' and 'The Roast of Tom Brady.'
All the major Canadian grocers are now on board for a grocery code of conduct, paving the way for industry guidelines that have been several years in the making.
The company said 'millions' of customers also joined Prime in the past three weeks to take advantage of the discount event, which ended right before midnight Pacific Standard Time on Thursday.
Halifax bridges have collected thousands of coins from around the world.
A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.
Some Canadians feel stuck between a rock and a hard place when considering starting a family, while others are concerned about what their child's future could look like.
Tiger Woods' 8-over 79 at Royal Troon on Thursday left him in danger of missing the cut for a third straight time at the British Open.
It appears that not even race car drivers are immune to Toronto gridlock.
A special kind of iron curtain came down across central Paris on Thursday, with the beginning of an Olympic anti-terrorism perimeter along the banks of the River Seine sealing off a kilometres-long (miles-long) area to Parisians and tourists who hadn’t applied in advance for a pass.
Stellantis is warning the owners of more than 2,900 hybrid minivans in Canada to stop charging their vehicles and park them outdoors, away from buildings and other cars, due to the risk of battery fires.
Ford Motor Co. says it plans to assemble its F-Series Super Duty pickup trucks at its Oakville, Ont., assembly plant starting in 2026, adding capacity of up to 100,000 additional units.
Toronto traffic has reached the point of a congestion crisis, according to the Toronto Region Board of Trade, whose new numbers warn of a significant impact on the city’s economy.
A pair of cemetery investigators are cleaning and preserving as many gravestones they have permission to work on, as they conduct their research and document gravestones.
After more than three years, a B.C. woman has been reunited with a lost family heirloom.
One of Edmonton’s main contributors to Google Street View is a man who dresses up as an alien.
Nearly 10 years after it was first proposed, an interactive piece of public art is officially open in Vancouver's Hastings Park.
An event July 22 at Dynamic Earth in Sudbury will mark the 60th anniversary of the iconic Big Nickel, the largest coin in the world.
Cyclist Jagjeet Singh cruised through Montreal on Sunday morning as he rides across the country to raise money for a children's charity.
A rare ammonite fossil – about 75 million years old - has been discovered in eastern Saskatchewan.
Seven-year-old goalie Hudson Hardill is an unlikely Calgary Flames fan, being that he lives in Peterborough, Ont., and his dad Chris is a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.
Ashcroft Mayor Barbara Roden says there was alack of communication from the BC Wildfire Service when responding to the rapidly growing Shetland Creek wildfire.
A black bear was killed after it bit a woman in North Vancouver Wednesday.
Toronto police are investigating the death of a woman who was found with obvious signs of trauma in a home in the city’s Rockliffe-Smythe neighbourhood last week.
A pedestrian has died in hospital after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in downtown Toronto late Thursday afternoon.
A Canmore family says they could only watch as a black bear attacked their dog and then slept in their backyard overnight as they waited for help from wildlife officers.
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill police at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., says he was worried about government overreach, food shortages and the COVID-19 vaccine.
After waiting months for an automatic door button to be installed on the front door of his apartment building, an Ottawa man says it's finally happening.
If you're looking for an outing that will stimulate your vision and sense of smell, Lavande Braydale Lavender is home to 5,000 lavender plants, which you can visit.
More than 100 people lined up on foot and in vehicles outside Chick-fil-A at Ottawa's Tanger Outlets on Thursday, as the U.S.-based fast food outlet opened its first location in the capital.
The sexual assault trial of former West Island baseball coach Robert Litvack wrapped up with closing arguments at the Montreal Courthouse today.
A young man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being assaulted with a blunt object in Montreal's Village area.
Work to maintain the current Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge is ongoing, but construction of its replacement is in its first year, as those west of the Island of Montreal wait in traffic.
A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing multiple women this year.
Hot, dry weather ramped up wildfire danger in Alberta again Thursday, but officials say extra staff are helping.
It was a treasured keepsake in John Birmingham’s family for decades: A pocket watch that did more than just tell the time.
The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating human remains found in a forest in Baie de Petit-Pokemouche on Wednesday.
A horse owner in Alberton, P.E.I., is heartbroken and confused after three of her horses had the hair cut off their tails over the weekend.
The purported oldest hobby shop in Canada is apparently closing its doors for good.
A craft beverage company feels Manitoba's Liquor Marts need to boost the number of local drinks on their shelves. However, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said craft labels get significant showing inside Liquor Marts with more than 500 local products on offer.
A new movie being shot in Birds Hill Provincial Park next week means people will need to use an alternate entrance to get in.
The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is expanding its footprint downtown.
A Saskatchewan not-for-profit is reeling after vandals inflicted thousands of dollars of damages at the Good Spirit Scout Camp.
Sixteen new recruits have been sworn into the Regina Police Service (RPS).
A new partnership is putting high performance training for Indigenous athletes at the forefront.
The Region of Waterloo says it's making good progress on its plan to assemble shovel-ready land in Wilmot Township.
Conestoga College is extending the deadline for first-year students at its Waterloo and Brantford campuses to apply for housing, as demand continues to grow.
Community leaders explain why they want to divert big trucks from downtown Elmira.
The lawyer representing a woman who struck and killed a child while driving says a number of her Charter rights were violated.
Saskatoon police have arrested and charged two men in relation to the homicide of 24-year-old Melissa Duquette.
The Royal Canadian Air Force is celebrating its 100th anniversary with air shows across the continent. Saskatoon residents were treated to a visit from one of the rarest planes remaining from the Second World War, including a former pilot.
A 21-year-old northern Ontario man is charged with three counts of assault after police received a call about a suspect threatening and chasing people with a baseball bat last weekend.
Bob Newhart, the deadpan accountant-turned-comedian who became one of the most popular TV stars of his time after striking gold with a classic comedy album, has died at 94.
Local police are investigating a serious crash in south London earlier tonight involving a motor-bike.
A cyclist has died after a crash with a passenger vehicle in Elgin County. Dutton-Dunwich fire was on scene with OPP and EMS in the area of Talbot Line.
High water levels are continuing along the Thames River tonight, with the City of London issuing warnings to Londoners to avoid high water areas.
Police are investigating a bizarre incident after a passenger allegedly assaulted a driver before taking off in the vehicle only to return a short time later.
One person has been airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Kawartha Lakes.
Photo radar cameras are becoming more popular to curb speeding in community safety zones, with Innisfil being the latest town planning to introduce the system.
Ford Motor Company is expected to increase engine production volumes and add jobs in Windsor as a result of the production volumes of Super Duty trucks in Oakville.
Around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, police said a group of cyclists were riding single file, northbound on Charing Cross when the lead cyclist hit gravel and lost control of their bike.
A look at events in Windsor-Essex from July 18-21, according to the Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island website.
Police in Greater Victoria arrested a man early Thursday morning after he allegedly drove a stolen forklift through the front of a bike shop and made off with four e-bikes on the front of the machine.
Across the province, B.C.'s health authorities are pleading with doctors and offering hefty incentives to get them to pick up extra shifts, but emergency departments are facing increasing risk of closures, CTV News has learned.
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill police at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., says he was worried about government overreach, food shortages and the COVID-19 vaccine.
In an effort to help raise funds for the YWCA Lethbridge and District, the women’s shelter is set to open an online auction to sell off its fitness equipment.
The Town of Redcliff’s boil water advisory ended Thursday.
The biggest event of the summer officially began Thursday afternoon in Sault Ste. Marie: the 101st RotaryFest.
The leader of the United Steelworkers union in Ontario is calling for an urgent meeting with Premier Doug Ford to ramp up efforts to re-open the AV Terrace Bay pulp mill, the northwestern Ontario community’s largest employer before it closed six months ago.
Shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, police in northwestern Ontario lifted a shelter in place for residents of the Kejick Bay community of Lac Seul First Nation following an 'ongoing threat to public safety.'
Firefighters began attacking a fire near Labrador City from the ground today, marking a new stage in the effort to get the roaring wildfire under control.
The latest protest against Ottawa's decision to reopen a commercial cod fishery drew a good line in downtown St. John's
A father in St. John's, N.L., is suing the Newfoundland and Labrador government over his son's death last year in the province's largest jail.
