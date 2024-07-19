Search for fishing vessel with 7 people aboard missing off Newfoundland coast

The Canadian Coast Guard is leading a search for a fishing vessel last heard from on Thursday night off the northeastern coast of Newfoundland.

Lt.-Cmdr. Len Hickey, with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax, says the 15-metre boat was reported overdue on Thursday afternoon.

He says seven people are believed to be on board.

The vessel's responder last transmitted a signal at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Hickey says four coast guard vessels, a Cormorant helicopter, a Hercules aircraft and a plane from PAL Airlines are searching for the missing boat today.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey expressed his concern for the missing harvesters and their friends and family in a post to social media this morning.

"We will be there to support the community during this challenging time as we hope for a positive outcome," Furey wrote on X. "Thank you to all those involved in the search effort."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2024.