Here are the factors experts say are contributing to Canada's drug shortages
In a few weeks, Lynda Millard will run out of a medication that has been critical to her digestive function since she had three feet of her small intestine removed in 2015.
Cholestyramine is used to treat high cholesterol and remove bile acids from the body. Most digestion and absorption of food takes place in the small intestine, and patients like Millard often suffer from a condition called bile acid diarrhea, which can severely impact quality of life and lead to dangerous vitamin and mineral imbalances. Cholestyramine helps manage this condition.
Unfortunately for Millard and patients like her, it's one of more than 1,800 drugs currently in shortage in Canada.
"I can no longer get this medication," 75-year-old Millard, told CTVNews.ca in an email. "Everywhere I have called I've been told it's back-ordered until 'some time in 2024.' My Doctor contacted a gastroenterologist and was told there is no substitute available as other brands have been discontinued."
Experts say the number—and length—of drug shortages has gradually increased in this country over the last decade or so, putting patients like Millard in difficult, and sometimes dangerous, positions. Potential solutions like rethinking where drug manufacturing is concentrated and expanding pharmacists' prescribing privileges could help ease the impacts on patients, they say.
In a follow-up interview with CTVNews.ca on Wednesday, Millard said her doctor advised that if she can't fill her prescription in Canada when her current supply of the drug runs out, she should travel to the United States to try and find some, or take "original Metamucil and then add some Imodium," and hope for the best.
"It's been extremely stressful the past couple of weeks while I searched for this stuff," she said. "I can't live without this stuff. I have to have it."
Health Canada's public data on drug shortages only goes back as far as 2017, because that's when legislation requiring manufacturers to report shortages took effect, but the agency told CTVNews.ca that in 2019, "shortages were beginning to last longer" than they had the previous two years.
This line graph supplied to CTVNews.ca by Health Canada shows the number of concurrent Tier 3 drug shortages across Canada by month, starting in March 2020 and ending in May 2023. (Health Canada)
During the peak pandemic years of 2020 and 2021—the time of masking, physical distancing requirements and gathering limits—the number and duration of shortages dropped temporarily. However, Health Canada recorded an uptick in 2022 that marked a return to the pre-pandemic numbers, and that trend has continued throughout 2023.
Pharmacist Jen Belcher believes the problem started much earlier than 2019, however.
"Drug shortages overall over the last five to 10 years have been much greater in quantity and severity than we've ever seen before," Belcher, who is vice president of strategic initiatives for the Ontario Pharmacists Association, told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview.
"It's been challenging for pharmacies to manage."
One of the ways pharmacists manage shortages is by prescribing alternative drugs themselves, if they have sufficient prescribing privileges. Lacking those privileges, they work with the original prescriber to suggest alternatives.
Belcher said pharmacists in most provinces have the ability to prescribe alternatives themselves. In jurisdictions like Ontario, Manitoba and the Northwest Territories, she said, they don't. For pharmacists in those provinces, the back-and-forth with prescribers over alternative medications can be especially time-consuming.
"That does create additional challenge workloads for the pharmacies and the prescribers because those prescribers now need to receive that communication and action it and respond to us, and we need to be following up if necessary," she said.
In fact, surveys by the Canadian Association of Pharmacists have found pharmacy teams across the country spend, on average, 20 per cent of each day just managing shortages.
"There's a lot of work that's done at the pharmacy that most people wouldn't see, and there's a lot of attempts to source medications from multiple sellers. Sometimes, pharmacies will supply each other when there's a shortage situation," Dr. Barry Power, chief pharmacist at the Canadian Pharmacists Association told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview. "Some pharmacies will also compound alternative products, if it's possible."
Power said he hasn't noticed a dramatic increase in the number or duration of shortages in recent years, but said they've been a problem for decades.
"We're always experiencing shortages. And it goes back to prior to the pandemic," he said.
GLOBAL PROBLEMS, LOCAL IMPACTS
While shortages arise due to a number of fluid and situational reasons—such as manufacturing disruptions, increased demand, delays in shipping and raw ingredient shortages—he said some of the factors that make the industry so susceptible to a few of these also go back decades.
These include the consolidation of drug manufacturing companies, the globalization of manufacturing and the concentration of manufacturing into certain regions.
According to Robin Feldman, director of the University of California Hastings Center for Innovation, the number of leading pharmaceutical companies fell from 60 to 10 between 1995 and 2015.
"In 2017, just four companies produced more than 50 per cent of all generic drugs," Feldman told the U.S. House of Representatives during a hearing about consolidation in the health-care industry in 2021. Moreover, Power said manufacturing has increasingly been concentrated in countries overseas. A 2020 report by law firm Norton Rose Fulbright reveals that as much as 60 per cent of active pharmaceutical ingredients are produced in China, while 70 per cent of finished pharmaceuticals are produced in India.
"This translates to 70 per cent of all finished prescription drugs in Canada and 90 per cent of all components used in drugs manufactured domestically originating from abroad," the report reads.
Experts say all of this consolidation and concentration creates an "all your eggs in one basket" scenario that can easily destabilize Canada's drug supply.
FILE – In this March 13, 2012 file photo, Indian scientists work inside a laboratory of the Research and Development Centre of Natco Pharma Ltd., in Hyderabad, India. According to a 2020 report by law firm Norton Rose Fulbright, 70 per cent of finished pharmaceuticals are produced in India. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A., File)
"A lot of the drug manufacturing has been consolidated into, you know, China and India, and there's very little domestic production that happens anymore," Power said. "So anything that happens in these foreign drug supply regions will affect."
If one drug manufacturing plant or segment of a supply chain is brought down by a natural disaster, political instability, shipping delays or some other unforeseen issue, Power explained, entire countries could face drug shortages, with few alternatives for sourcing the products affected.
This is what happened in 2017 when Hurricane Maria swept through Puerto Rico, leaving mass death and destruction in its wake.
"Almost all of the sterile solutions for the United States were manufactured in Puerto Rico, so for quite a while there was a U.S.-wide shortage of intravenous solutions for hospital use," Power said.
On the other hand, while Puerto Rico is also the manufacturing hub supplying Tylenol brand acetaminophen "just about everywhere," Power said, most of Canada's Tylenol acetaminophen is manufactured in Guelph, Ont.
"So there is some domestic supply and that can shield us from international shortages," Power said. "So we never saw an impact from the hurricane."
PHARMACISTS CALL FOR MORE RESILIENCE
Drug shortages have become a stubborn facet of health-care in Canada over a period of many years. But that doesn't mean their impacts can't be lessened.
Power believes work already underway by the drug shortages unit at Health Canada to source imports from a wider range of manufacturers could help safeguard Canada's supply in the face of future shortages.
"(During) the pandemic, this group was given authority to work with manufacturers to import medications from other countries in cases where it was looking like we were going to be without any medication in Canada," he said. "There were some high profile situations where that power was enacted."
When Canada experienced a shortage of children's pain and fever medicine in late 2022, the federal government responded by importing the drugs from the United States. It did the same thing earlier in the pandemic amid a shortage of asthma inhalers, sourcing the inhalers from South America and the United Kingdom.
Empty shelves of children's pain relief medicine are seen at a Toronto pharmacy, Wednesday, August 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joe O'Connal
"So there has been some improvement in the way we can respond to shortages," Power said.
There is also room for improvement in the way health-care providers respond to shortages, according to Belcher.
Belcher said every province should grant pharmacists the ability to prescribe a wider range of medications, because it would allow them to more nimbly find workarounds when problems caused by shortages arise.
"All of our scope of practice is provincially regulated, and it looks different across the country," she said. "Alberta really is the most expansive in terms of scope of practice for things like prescribing. Their pharmacists can prescribe independently for any Schedule One drug, whereas here in Ontario, we're really limited."
Finally, Belcher hopes to see the federal government collaborate more with industry leaders, health-care providers, provincial and territorial leaders and other stakeholders to continue developing solutions to the issue of shortages.
"There need to be a lot of multi-stakeholder conversations to look at what we need to do as a nation to ensure Canadians continue to have access to the medications they need for their health conditions and we are a country that has a stable and resilient drug supply," she said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
On 1st day, UN climate conference sets up fund for countries hit by disasters like flood and drought
Nearly all the world's nations on Thursday finalized the creation of a fund to help compensate countries struggling to cope with loss and damage caused by climate change, seen as a major first-day breakthrough at this year's UN climate conference
NHL veteran Perry apologizes for 'inappropriate' behaviour, says he is seeking help
Corey Perry says he has started seeking help for his struggles with alcohol following his release from the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.
Blasted by Bloc, Conservative MP apologizes for asking minister to speak English
Conservative MP Rachael Thomas has apologized after drawing criticism from other members of Parliament for asking Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge to answer questions in English at a committee meeting.
Pressure builds to eliminate fossil fuel use as oil executive takes over climate talks
Pressure to phase out fossil fuels mounted Thursday on the oil company chief who took over international climate negotiations in Dubai as part of the United Nations Conference of Parties (COP28).
Filmmakers in Bruce Peninsula 'accidentally' discover 128-year-old shipwreck
Yvonne Drebert and Zach Melnick were looking for invasive mussels when they found something no one has laid eyes on for 128 years.
'The only choice': Defence Department going with Boeing to replace aging Aurora fleet
The federal government is buying at least 14 Boeing surveillance planes from the United States to replace the aging CP-140 Aurora fleet, cabinet ministers announced Thursday. The deal costs more than $10.3 billion in total, including US$5.9 billion for the jets themselves, and the planes are expected to be delivered in 2026 and 2027.
Suspect arrested in Morocco could be behind Ontario bomb threats, OPP says
Investigators have 'strong reason' to believe that a suspect taken into custody in Morocco could be behind numerous bomb threats across Ontario in early November, police say.
Here are the factors experts say are contributing to Canada's drug shortages
Experts say drug shortages have gradually worsened in Canada over the last decade, putting patients in difficult and sometimes dangerous positions. But potential solutions like rethinking where drug manufacturing is concentrated and expanding pharmacists' prescribing privileges could help ease those impacts.
Liberal bail reforms poised to become law after year of increased crime concerns
The federal government's bail-reform legislation is on its way to becoming law after the House of Commons decided on Thursday to accept changes the Senate made to the bill.
Canada
-
Spy watchdog calls for more information on border agency's air traveller targeting
The national spy watchdog says Canada's border agency needs to do a better job of documenting how and why it singles out certain air passengers for possible additional scrutiny.
-
Here are the factors experts say are contributing to Canada's drug shortages
Experts say drug shortages have gradually worsened in Canada over the last decade, putting patients in difficult and sometimes dangerous positions. But potential solutions like rethinking where drug manufacturing is concentrated and expanding pharmacists' prescribing privileges could help ease those impacts.
-
Suspect arrested in Morocco could be behind Ontario bomb threats, OPP says
Investigators have 'strong reason' to believe that a suspect taken into custody in Morocco could be behind numerous bomb threats across Ontario in early November, police say.
-
Sask. premier expects 'no consequences' over decision to stop collecting carbon tax on electric heat
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he's not expecting "any consequences whatsoever" for the province's decision to stop collecting the carbon levy on electric heat.
-
Ex-Quebec firefighter Kenneth Marlin sentenced to 14 years for molesting kids on farm
On Thursday, Quebec Court Justice Joey Dubois sentenced Kenneth Marlin to 14 years in prison for abusing five children over the span of a decade on his parents' farm in Hemmingford, Que., a small rural town about 65 kilometres south of Montreal.
-
Southwestern Ont. hospitals facing $480M class action after patient data breached, sold on dark web
A group of southwestern Ontario hospitals is facing a potential $480-million class action lawsuit after at least 270,000 patients in the region had their data breached and reportedly sold by hackers on the dark web.
World
-
South Koreans want their own nukes. That could roil one of the world's most dangerous regions
With dozens of nukes in North Korea's burgeoning arsenal, repeated threats to launch them at its enemies, and a stream of tests of powerful missiles designed to pinpoint target a U.S. city with a nuclear strike, a growing number of South Koreans are losing faith in America's vow to back its longtime ally.
-
Pressure builds to eliminate fossil fuel use as oil executive takes over climate talks
Pressure to phase out fossil fuels mounted Thursday on the oil company chief who took over international climate negotiations in Dubai as part of the United Nations Conference of Parties (COP28).
-
Montana's first-in-the-nation ban on TikTok blocked by judge who says it's unconstitutional
Montana's first-in-the-nation law banning the video-sharing app TikTok in the state was blocked Thursday, one month before it was set to take effect, by a federal judge who called the measure unconstitutional.
-
Driver arrested after 2 troopers killed in hit-and-run on Las Vegas freeway, police say
Two Nevada state troopers in Las Vegas were killed in a hit-and-run Thursday while helping another driver on the state's busiest freeway, authorities said. Police confirmed Thursday afternoon that a suspect had been taken into custody hours after the crash.
-
GOP Rep. George Santos refuses to resign and warns his expulsion from Congress would set a precedent
In his closing arguments for remaining a member of the House, a defiant Rep. George Santos depicted himself as a victim of a smear campaign by some of his colleagues and made clear that he would not resign before a vote Friday on whether he should be expelled.
-
Allegations against India official linked to plot to kill Sikh separatist on U.S. soil are serious: White House
The U.S. takes very seriously the allegations against an Indian government official who is accused of directing an unsuccessful plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on U.S. soil, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.
Politics
-
'The only choice': Defence Department going with Boeing to replace aging Aurora fleet
The federal government is buying at least 14 Boeing surveillance planes from the United States to replace the aging CP-140 Aurora fleet, cabinet ministers announced Thursday. The deal costs more than $10.3 billion in total, including US$5.9 billion for the jets themselves, and the planes are expected to be delivered in 2026 and 2027.
-
Housing reality check: Canada behind on building housing for marginalized communities, advocates say
The federal government has spent about half of the $82.5 billion in its national housing strategy funding and has now spent all of its funds that it had set aside to build low-income rental units for vulnerable people.
-
Blasted by Bloc, Conservative MP apologizes for asking minister to speak English
Conservative MP Rachael Thomas has apologized after drawing criticism from other members of Parliament for asking Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge to answer questions in English at a committee meeting.
Health
-
Here are the factors experts say are contributing to Canada's drug shortages
Experts say drug shortages have gradually worsened in Canada over the last decade, putting patients in difficult and sometimes dangerous positions. But potential solutions like rethinking where drug manufacturing is concentrated and expanding pharmacists' prescribing privileges could help ease those impacts.
-
Southwestern Ont. hospitals facing $480M class action after patient data breached, sold on dark web
A group of southwestern Ontario hospitals is facing a potential $480-million class action lawsuit after at least 270,000 patients in the region had their data breached and reportedly sold by hackers on the dark web.
-
Years in the works, Canada's new 988 suicide crisis line is now available
In a massive step towards prioritizing the mental health and well-being of Canadians, the government has officially launched a nationwide, three-digit suicide crisis helpline.
Sci-Tech
-
Montana's first-in-the-nation ban on TikTok blocked by judge who says it's unconstitutional
Montana's first-in-the-nation law banning the video-sharing app TikTok in the state was blocked Thursday, one month before it was set to take effect, by a federal judge who called the measure unconstitutional.
-
Chinstrap penguins nod off more than 10,000 times per day in seconds-long 'microsleeps,' study finds
A new study has documented the peculiar sleeping habits of this species of penguin. Instead of taking one long continuous period of sleep, chinstrap penguins prefer to sleep in seconds-long intervals, more than 10,000 times a day.
-
Brazilian city enacts an ordinance that was secretly written by ChatGPT
City lawmakers in Brazil have enacted what appears to be the nation's first legislation written entirely by artificial intelligence -- even if they didn't know it at the time.
Entertainment
-
Shane MacGowan, lead singer of The Pogues and a laureate of booze and beauty, dies at age 65
Shane MacGowan, the singer-songwriter and frontman of 'Celtic Punk' band The Pogues, best known for the Christmas ballad 'Fairytale of New York,' died Thursday, his family said. He was 65.
-
After hearing, judge mulls extending pause on John Oates' sale of stake in business with Daryl Hall
A lawsuit by Daryl Hall over John Oates' plan to sell his share of the Hall & Oates duo's joint venture without the other's permission headed Thursday to court, where a judge will decide whether to keep pausing the deal.
-
Will an earlier Oscars broadcast attract more viewers? ABC plans to try the 7 p.m. slot in 2024
Academy Awards enthusiasts won't have to stay up quite as late to hear the best picture winner in March. The 96th Oscars will begin one hour early, with the official show starting at 7 p.m. Eastern for the first time, ABC said Thursday.
Business
-
Some OPEC+ members will cut the oil that they send to the world to try to boost prices
The OPEC oil cartel led by Saudi Arabia and allied producers including Russia made another big swipe at propping up lagging crude prices Thursday, expanding some output cuts into next year and bringing up-and-coming oil supplier Brazil into the fold.
-
Tesla delivers about a dozen stainless steel Cybertruck pickups as it tries to fix production woes
With manufacturing kinks still to be worked out, Tesla delivered the first dozen or so of its futuristic Cybertruck pickups to customers Thursday, two years behind the original schedule amid uncertainty over when large-scale production will begin.
-
Canadian economy shrank in Q3 but manages to 'keep its head above recession waters'
The Canadian economy shrank in the third quarter as higher rates weighed on consumer and business spending, but has so far managed to skirt a recession after a significant upward revision to second quarter GDP figures.
Lifestyle
-
Fire upends Christmas charity in Michigan but thousands of kids will still get gifts
Donations are pouring in at a beloved Christmas charity after smoke damage from a fire stymied plans for the delivery of wrapped gifts for thousands of children in western Michigan.
-
This Saskatoon man just turned 104 years old and he still likes to boogie
A Saskatoon man is celebrating a remarkable milestone this week as he turns 104 years old. With a life that has spanned over ten decades, Nick Kazuska is still going strong.
-
'I just fell in love with it:' Montreal high school students learn how to cut hair
A small group of Montreal high school students is completing a 10-week program on cutting hair, learning everything from basic techniques to what it's like to run a barber shop.
Sports
-
NHL veteran Perry apologizes for 'inappropriate' behaviour, says he is seeking help
Corey Perry says he has started seeking help for his struggles with alcohol following his release from the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.
-
Arrest warrant issued for Buffalo Bills LB Von Miller for alleged assault of pregnant person
Police in Dallas have issued an arrest warrant for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller for allegedly assaulting a pregnant person.
-
Canadian women's ski jump team chases excellence from base abroad
Four Calgarian women under the age of 25 have made Planica Nordic Centre and its valley their residence 10 months of the year since June 2021. Canadian ski jumping was in survival mode when Calgary's ski jumps built for the 1988 Olympic Games shuttered in 2018.
Autos
-
New technology installed beneath Detroit street can charge electric vehicles as they drive
Crews have installed what's billed as the nation's first wireless-charging public roadway for electric vehicles beneath a street just west of downtown Detroit.
-
Tesla delivers about a dozen stainless steel Cybertruck pickups as it tries to fix production woes
With manufacturing kinks still to be worked out, Tesla delivered the first dozen or so of its futuristic Cybertruck pickups to customers Thursday, two years behind the original schedule amid uncertainty over when large-scale production will begin.
-
Consumer Reports: Electric vehicles less reliable, on average, than conventional cars and trucks
Electric vehicles have proved far less reliable, on average, than gasoline-powered cars, trucks and SUVs, according to the latest survey by Consumer Reports, which found that EVs from the 2021 through 2023 model years encountered nearly 80 per cent more problems than did vehicles propelled by internal combustion engines.