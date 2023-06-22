These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

The search for the missing Titan sub continues, the highest price-fixing fine ever imposed by a Canadian court and Canada's "official grievance" with Taylor Swift.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Missing sub: Crews continued their search for a missing submersible headed for the Titanic Thursday morning as the timeline for the remaining oxygen on board ticked down.

2. Price-fixing: Bakery giant Canada Bread Co. has been fined $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing scheme that inflated the price of bread in Canada for years.

3. House rises: The House of Commons rose for the summer overnight on Wednesday, after all parties agreed to end a politically intense spring sitting a few days early.

4. Cybersecurity breaches: A new report has found that the number of successful cybersecurity breaches has more than doubled for Canadian businesses in the past year, despite a downward trend in cyberattacks overall.

5. Summer forecast: It's time to break out the sunscreen and air conditioning; this summer is expected to be a scorcher, according to Environment Canada.

One more thing…

MP files 'official grievance' after Taylor Swift announces new tour dates with no Canadian cities

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)