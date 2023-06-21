Summer set to be sweltering for most of the country: Environment Canada

It’s time to break out the sunscreen and air conditioning; this summer is expected to be a scorcher, according to Environment Canada.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said in a press release that there will most likely be “higher-than-normal temperatures (for) most of the country until at least the end of August.”

The release noted that we’ve already been seeing these higher temperatures in some regions, with atypical temperatures in the northern Prairies, northern Ontario and northern Quebec throughout June so far.

These regions, as well as the rest of Ontario and Quebec, British Columbia and Atlantic Canada, are expected to continue seeing these higher temperatures during the summer months to come.

A map showing the forecast for June through the end of August showed that the overwhelming majority of the country was more likely to be experiencing temperatures above the seasonal norm for their respective regions.

The only portions of the country more likely to see temperatures near the normal range were a few coastal regions of B.C., the eastern edge of Newfoundland and Labrador and some northern areas of Nunavut.

The sweltering temperatures expected this summer can be tracked to climate change, the agency said.

“Climate change is already affecting the frequency, duration, and intensity of extreme weather- and climate-related events in Canada,” the release stated. “Climate models indicate the country is warming at roughly double the global rate, especially in the north, which will lead to more damaging weather events.”

For the last couple of months, wildfires spurred on by dry conditions and heat have plagued communities from B.C. to Quebec to Nova Scotia.

There are still numerous wildfires burning in the north of B.C., including one at Donnie Creek, which is now the largest fire in the province’s history, according to officials. A region nearly as large as Prince Edward Island is still burning, and special air quality statements are in place for part of northern B.C.

In Quebec, smog warnings are in effect for several regions due to forest fires.

The northwestern portion of Ontario is under a broad, multi-day heat warning ranging from temperatures in the high 20s to the mid-30s, with Environment Canada noting that for some regions, “extreme heat will continue through the week with little to no relief.”

Although the overall summer forecast predicts temperatures will be higher than normal, June is still bringing surprises. A low-pressure system brought heavy precipitation in the B.C. communities of Ashcroft, Cache Creek and southern Chilcotin earlier this week, and the same system brought flurries and snow to several areas as well.

Snow in an otherwise hot summer isn’t as surprising as it sounds — climate change can increase precipitation unexpectedly, with Environment Canada noting in their release that it can also spur on the risk of floods.

“Climate change also brings more intense rainfalls, which are expected to increase urban flood risks, and coastal flooding is expected to increase in many areas of Canada due to local sea-level rise,” the release stated. “The average intensity of hurricanes is also expected to increase, though an increase in the total number of tropical cyclones is not expected.”