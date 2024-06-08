Florida authorities warn of shark dangers along Gulf Coast beaches after 3 people are attacked

‘This is not the time to garden’: Calgary expected to face water crunch for another week
Calgarians rose to the occasion and cut their water consumption Friday, but there’s still work to do, city officials said at a media briefing Saturday morning.
Authorities are using boats to patrol the ocean and warning swimmers about sharks this weekend along Florida's Gulf Coast, where three people were hurt in two separate shark attacks on Friday.
The attacks off beaches in the Florida Panhandle led authorities to temporarily close several beaches to swimmers on Friday. Beaches were reopened Saturday, with flags warning of high hazards.
In Walton County, the sheriff's office, fire department and the state's wildlife agency were working together to patrol the water with boats and the shore with vehicles, the South Walton Fire District said in an update Saturday. Both of Friday's attacks happened in Walton County.
“Please swim carefully today, respect the Gulf, stay hydrated, and look out for your loved ones,” the fire department said on social media.
Red and purple flags were being used Saturday to warn swimmers of the dangers.
“Purple Flags indicate the presence of dangerous marine life and single red flags indicate high hazard conditions,” the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post on Saturday.
Small fish are traveling in schools near the shore this time of year, which might have been a contributing factor in the attacks, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said.
The first attack happened Friday afternoon when a woman was bitten by a shark near WaterSound Beach, the Walton County Sheriff's Office said. She had critical injuries on her midsection and arm, and part of her arm had to be amputated, South Walton Fire Chief Ryan Crawford said at a news briefing. She was flown to a trauma center.
Less than two hours later, firefighters responded to another beach about four miles (6.4 kilometres) east of the first attack “following multiple reports of a teenager injured by a shark,” the sheriff’s office said.
Two teenage girls were in waist-deep water with a group of friends when they were attacked, the South Walton Fire District said.
“When lifeguards and deputies arrived on scene, they found one of the females had significant injuries to the upper leg and one hand,” fire officials said in an update. She was flown to a trauma center. The other teen had what officials described as minor injuries on one of her feet.
"For two of these incidents to happen on the same day is highly unusual," Crawford said.
The time of the attacks — in the middle of the afternoon — was also an anomaly, Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson said. He noted that sheriff's officials often warn people to be aware of sharks early in the morning and at dusk, their typical feeding times.
Also Friday, in Hawaii, a woman was seriously injured in an apparent shark attack in the waters off the island of Oahu, officials said.
Shark attacks are rare, according to experts.
There were 69 unprovoked bites last year worldwide, and 10 of those were fatal, according to the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File. That was higher than the recent average of six deaths per year.
Israel on Saturday carried out its largest hostage rescue operation since the latest war with Hamas began, taking four to safety out of central Gaza amid the military's heavy air and ground assault. At least 94 dead Palestinians, including children, were brought to local hospitals, a health official said.
Decorated figure skater Tessa Virtue and Toronto Maple Leaf Morgan Rielly have hired a lobbyist as they seek permission to paint the exterior of their Rosedale heritage home, despite objections from city staff.
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Blue Jay Davis Schneider has some help with his all-star vote campaign: His two sisters.
Kate, the Princess of Wales, apologized for missing Saturday's final rehearsal before the Trooping the Color parade in honor of the king's birthday.
Frederiksen was rushed to a hospital for a check-up soon after, and though unharmed, she was "shaken by the incident," according to her office, adding that she has canceled her program for the day to rest.
The Olympic rings were mounted to the iconic Parisian landmark on Friday to mark 50 days until the sports world gathers in the French capital for the quadrennial sports festival.
What if cameras powered by AI were used to monitor a Winnipeg intersection and automatically sent out tickets for infractions? A post on social media alluded to exactly this, and it went viral. However, the post isn't real, but it fooled a lot of people.
Following a major water main break and calls from the city to reduce water consumption, some Calgary businesses are making extra efforts to conserve.
In a bid to draw attention to the ongoing and dangerous problem of keeping exotic wildlife in captivity, either in zoos or as house pets, World Animal Protection Canada is building a new database and interactive online map to document all the events it can find.
Joshua Tarnue’s family is hoping they’ll finally find out the reason why he was murdered in 2023.
North Korea resumed flying balloons on Saturday in a likely attempt to drop trash on South Korea again, South Korea’s military said, two days after Seoul activists floated their own balloons to scatter propaganda leaflets in the North.
Campaign gaffes are regular features of British elections. Some have more impact than others.
A Florida woman charged with leaving her boyfriend to die after he was zipped into a suitcase in their home will go on trial in October following a hearing on Friday.
Canadians are three times more likely to prefer someone other than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to lead the Liberals in the next election, a new Nanos Research survey for CTV News shows.
Google announced which organization it has selected to distribute the $100 million the tech giant has promised to Canadian news companies Friday.
Conservative MP Brad Redekopp apologized in the House of Commons on Thursday after an Indigenous colleague from across the political aisle called him out for linking an offender's criminal record to his race.
Optimism in itself is hardly a cure-all, but numerous studies over the decades have demonstrated a link between a positive outlook and good health outcomes.
University of Saskatchewan researchers want to make early detection of Alzheimer’s as easy as a routine eye exam.
The chief of pediatric surgery at McMaster Children's Hospital says the deaths following tonsil and adenoid surgeries at his hospital are 'tragic' and 'very rare.'
Recent research suggests that an invasive species of large, colourful spiders that take to the air as babies could spread to Canada.
A Maine woman enjoying a walk on a popular beach in Maine learned that quicksand doesn't just happen in Hollywood movies in jungles or rainforests.
The Hubble space telescope slipped into a hibernating state more than a week ago when one of its three remaining gyroscopes -- part of the pointing system -- malfunctioned.
Ontario entrepreneur, rapper and self-described religious viewer, Bishop Brigante, will tune in and try to solve the Hangman-style puzzles as game show host Pat Sajak takes his last spin on the Wheel of Fortune.
Celine Dion is sharing details about how difficult her life has become as she lives with stiff person syndrome. In a clip from an interview with NBC’s Hoda Kotb, the acclaimed singer revealed that it’s “like somebody is strangling you” when she has attempted to sing.
Ecuador may have a 46-year-old woman representing the small Andean nation in the Miss Universe beauty pageant later this year.
Norway's sovereign wealth fund operated by Norges Bank Investment Management said Saturday it will vote against Elon Musk's hefty CEO compensation package during Tesla's annual meeting on Thursday.
The average asking rental price in Canada surpassed $2,200 to reach a record high in May, according to a new report.
A federal judge in New York has given the go-ahead to a Long Island woman's class action lawsuit that claims consumers are being duped by Cold Stone Creamery when they purchase certain flavours that "do not contain their represented ingredients."
Health Canada issued recalls for various items this week, including LED light bars, kettles and dog conditioners.
Returning a shopping cart to the corral when you’re done with it may seem like common courtesy to some – but for others, it’s a chore. One TikTok post has reignited the debate.
Years ago, Special K marketed to women by promising that they could lose weight by replacing two meals a day with bowls of cereal. These days, it’s trying a different approach.
Formula One drivers got a taste of what to expect this weekend on a practice day riddled with wild weather at the Canadian Grand Prix.
Macklin Celebrini has a pretty good idea his NHL future rests with the San Jose Sharks, who hold the first pick in the draft.
A Midland, Ont. man was shocked when he was driving down the road and his front wheel came loose from his car.
If you're wondering how much your car is worth, or how much to pay for that car you're thinking of buying, there's a good chance you'll check KBB.com.
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
After learning about food security at school, 11-year-old Violette Ferguson wants fresh eggs and to change the rules around chickens in the city.
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
Marking a milestone, Lakeshore resident Olga White celebrated her 107th birthday in style Wednesday.
The municipality of Tantramar, N.B., is holding a sale to get rid of surplus items it acquired after the Town of Sackville amalgamated with smaller communities last year.
For several weeks, a mysterious social media user has apparently been leaving $50 bills hidden across Metro Vancouver.
A statue dedicated to the Royal Regina Rifles Regiment has been officially unveiled in France just ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
A Cape Breton is this year's recipient of the McEuen Scholarship, which gives him basically a full ride to the medical school at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
The District of Squamish is warning residents and visitors after a black bear charged and swatted at two people walking their dog Thursday afternoon.
A 24-year-old woman is facing a variety of charges after allegedly driving drunk, fleeing from police who tried to stop her, and biting one of them during her arrest.
More than a hundred volunteers will join emergency officials at Toronto Pearson Airport on Saturday night to act out a large-scale explosion drill meant to put the airport's emergency responses to the test.
An Ontario man says he’s still considering selling his house, despite this week’s interest rate cut, with his mortgage payments set to leap over $2,000 next month.
Police have arrested two individuals in Toronto as part of an investigation into human trafficking allegations dating back to 2013.
Following a major water main break and calls from the city to reduce water consumption, some Calgary businesses are making extra efforts to conserve.
In an update on Friday morning, Calgary officials are urging the public to follow all the guidelines around water conservation because at the current rate of consumption, the city could run out of water.
The 41st annual CHEO Telethon wraps up tonight on CTV Ottawa after a two-week campaign of raising money and awareness about Ottawa's children's hospital.
The 32nd annual CHEO BBQ is underway this Saturday to raise funds for the city’s children’s hospital.
The Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) has recently opened a second intensive care unit to help more children get the care they need and its critical care director says your support is needed.
On the busiest Friday night of the year, in the centre of the F1 Grand Prix action in downtown Montreal, the fully booked and busy Cafe Ferreira was told to kick customers off its terrasse and close it down.
A female-led Montreal company paving the way to relieving menstrual pain has come out victorious in a Canada-wide pitch contest.
Montrealers are invited to an open house Saturday at City Hall, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to mark its reopening after five years of major renovations.
Valleyview RCMP and officers from High Prairie, Faust and Grande Prairie detachments are on scene at a serious collision on Highway 49, north of Township Road 734, Saturday morning.
June has proved to be a blustery month so far, and Friday's 50-kilometre-per-hour breeze fit right in.
They're focusing on what got them to this point: the Stanley Cup Final. The Edmonton Oilers' head coach talked about it on Friday at media day in Florida as did top-liners and role players.
Souls Harbour Rescue Mission is expanding its relatively new footprint in Cape Breton thanks to a canteen truck.
A move by the Higgs government to join Alberta in applying for intervener status in Saskatchewan’s Parents’ Bill of Rights Court of Appeals case is being met with skepticism by at least one New Brunswick MLA.
The East Coast Comic Expo is at the Moncton Coliseum Friday and Saturday offering over 50 vendors and 100 artists.
Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was hit by a train Friday afternoon.
It's that time of year again when communities around the province are gearing up for different festivals, fairs and summer events.
WestJet's new fare option is not taking off with an air passenger rights advocate.
Staff members at the Regina German Club are still in disbelief after their new A/C unit was destroyed.
The Government of Saskatchewan has announced that it’s exceeding its initial goal by offering 27 new permanent nurse practitioners (NP) in rural and remote areas.
Yorkton's multicultural June Days has returned for its third consecutive year. The event kicked off on Thursday, opening with Indigenous and Jamaican cultures.
The City of Kitchener has a vision for the future of Victoria Park, but they need more data.
A 47-year-old man was killed in a fatal collision that occurred Friday afternoon at Miller Ave. and 71st Street East in Saskatoon.
A Saskatoon judge has ruled a woman’s admission to consuming drugs before a fatal crash can be used in her trial.
The tenants have until Nov. 30 to leave and were told that if they don’t, the trailers will either be sent to a storage yard and or they’ll be dismantled and scrapped.
A 49-year-old woman was seriously injured Friday morning when a boat she was riding in collided with a boat being driven by Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury.
The third annual Wortley Pride festival held Saturday has tripled in size this year according to founder and president Kathy Bell, but messages of hate continue to threatened the event before it even began.
St. Thomas police say a teenager assaulted a stranger Friday evening at a local festival.
Following a rash of recent overdoses, Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH) has issued a drug poisoning alert.
An arrest has been made in connection to a pickup truck stolen from a Barrie home this week that contained a wheelchair for a two-legged dog.
A pedestrian was taken to hospital after getting struck by a white transport truck in Bolton.
Ben Young will compete at this year's Suzuka 8 Hours event in Suzuka, Japan, a race that is considered to be the premier event on the Endurance World Championship (EWC) calendar.
A long-time community booster and a man whose smile could light up any room has died.
Two people are in custody after a Chatham-Kent Police Service K9 located a pair of break and enter suspects early Saturday morning.
The City of Windsor has announced expanded hours for Adventure Bay Family Water Park.
When Sarah Karagianis received multiple notifications from her staff about a situation at work, she feared the worst.
Retired Maj. Gen. William Anders, the former Apollo 8 astronaut who took the iconic 'Earthrise' photo showing the planet as a shadowed blue marble from space in 1968, was killed Friday when the plane he was piloting alone plummeted into the waters off the San Juan Islands in Washington state.
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
Lethbridge residents have more options when it comes to reporting less serious crimes to police.
Today marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.
Despite the month of May seeing nearly 100 millimetres of rain, the City of Lethbridge has enacted a fire ban for the city’s river valley.
Cross-border weekend travelers no longer need to hold their breath: a strike at Canadian borders is not taking place, at least for now.
A teacher on Manitoulin Island received a special surprise visit from the Canadian Armed Forces Friday ahead of her retirement.
Officials at Sault College are looking for ways to deal with a $5.7 million deficit – without having to make staffing cuts.
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
