MP files 'official grievance' after Taylor Swift announces new tour dates with no Canadian cities

An Alberta MP is filing an "official grievance" with the House of Commons calling on Taylor Swift to bring her Eras Tour to Canada.

"It has come to my attention that despite much anticipation, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has neglected to include any Canadian dates or locations as she released her international dates, with includes stops throughout Asia and Europe," Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux wrote in a letter addressed to House Speaker Anthony Rota on Wednesday.

The pop superstar announced international tour dates for the Eras Tour on Tuesday. Swift has international shows planned in Latin America, Europe, Asia and Australia, but no Canadian dates were announced.

Swift is already more than halfway through her U.S. tour, which has been a boon to the hotel and tourism industry in each city that she has performed in. Online research company QuestionPro estimates that her tour could generate nearly US$5 billion for the U.S. economy.

"Not only is this leaving Canadian fans without the opportunity to see her tour, but it is also leaving Canada out of the economic opportunities her shows generate," Jeneroux wrote. "Fans just don't simply attend concerts, they spend money at local business including hotels, restaurants, and shops."

Jeneroux's grievance also has the support from fellow Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman and Liberal MP Ya'ara Saks.

"I have no idea how this works, but I’ll second this grievance from @jeneroux if you even can do that," Lantsman tweeted on Wednesday. "We got you, Swifties."

"Joint seconding this one @jeneroux for my two #Swifies at home," Saks also tweeted Wednesday.

The Eras Tour is Swift's sixth world tour and her only one to omit any stops in Canada. Swift's last performance in Canada was in August 2018, when she stopped in Toronto for her Reputation Stadium Tour.