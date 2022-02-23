Ukraine is urging its citizens to get out of Russia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled Canada's 'first round' of sanctions against Russia, and truck convoy protesters appear to be regrouping outside of Ottawa. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Canada sanctions: Justin Trudeau has announced a handful of economic sanctions against Russia after it ordered the deployment of troops to rebel-held regions in Ukraine.

2. Russia-Ukraine: Ukraine is urging its citizens to leave Russia while Europe braces for further confrontation amid escalating tensions with Russia.

3. 'Armed with axes': Video released by the RCMP shows what officers describe as a group storming the site of a violent attack at a B.C. camp for pipeline workers last week.

4. Truck convoy: After a large police operation cleared out "Freedom Convoy" protesters from downtown Ottawa, many vehicles are regrouping on private properties in communities outside of the city.

5. 'Herd resistance': Experts say it's not likely that the highly transmissible Omicron variant will lead to herd immunity against COVID-19, but populations appear to be moving toward 'herd resistance.'

One more thing…

'Not just about chips': A dispute between Frito-Lay Canada and Loblaw Companies is exposing tensions felt between some suppliers and retailers.