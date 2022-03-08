Safe corridors open to help Ukrainians to flee the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a meeting with the chief of NATO, and a look ahead at possible record-breaking gas prices. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Safe corridors: Evacuations of people fleeing embattled Ukrainian cities along safe corridors began Tuesday, while UN officials say the refugee exodus has reached 2 million.

2. Tête-à-tête: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Latvia today for talks with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg as Russia's invasion in Ukraine nears the two-week mark.

3. 'Big Brother is behind you': A Russian teacher who fled to Poland is shedding light on the misinformation campaigns and surveillance the Russian people face when it comes to this invasion.

4. Out of the clink: Tamara Lich, a high-profile organizer of the "Freedom Convoy" protest in Ottawa, has been released from jail following a bail review.

5. Pain at the pump: Gas analyst Dan McTeague believes the cost of fuel could get even higher before receding, with the potential for more recording-breaking prices at the pump.

One more thing…

COVID-19 after effects: Some regions of the human brain may shrink after a person has caught COVID-19, according to the first study to use brain scans to show a "before and after" look at the brain following infection.