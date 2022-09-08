5 things to know for Thursday, September 8, 2022

Newly unsealed court documents reveal details on the investigation into a border blockade, the search for a stabbing suspect comes to an end and Apple introduces the new iPhone 14.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Border blockade: Newly unsealed court documents have revealed more details about the RCMP investigation that led to criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, during the border blockade in Coutts, Alta. in February.

2. Refund requirements: Under rules that apply to all flights from and within Canada, including connections, airlines are now obligated to provide passengers with refunds for cancellations and delays due to reasons outside the airlines’ control.

3. Suspect dies in custody: Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was located and taken into custody. He then went into medical distress and was pronounced dead in hospital.

4. Online harms: Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says that in the face of considerable attention on an increase in hate and harassment online, the federal government feels it has an "obligation" to advance legislative and regulatory changes aimed at tamping down harmful content.

5. New iPhone: Apple introduced new iPhone 14 models capable of using satellites to send emergency messages and an adventure-focused Ultra Watch for sports like diving and triathlons.

One more thing…

'Welcome to Toronto': Here's what celebrities get in their gift bags at TIFF this year.