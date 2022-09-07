Here's what celebrities get in their gift bags at TIFF

As the 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival kicks off, numerous celebrities have arriving in the city to promote their latest films will be treated to "welcome-to-Toronto"-themed swag bags.

Back for its 12th year after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Toronto-based public relations firm GLO Communications is distributing its Bask-It-Style gift bags to select celebrities in town for TIFF this September.

Jessica Glover, founder of GLO Communications, told CTVNews.ca the VIP gift bags, considered "welcome-to-Toronto" presents for celebrities, are placed in their hotel rooms when they check in.

The bags are filled with products – many of which are from Canadian brands -- for celebs to enjoy while navigating the festival, Glover said.

"There are so many amazing Canadian brands in Canada; and it’s important to shine the light on the amazing companies and products that are coming from Canada," Glover said in an email.

She added that having a celebrity photographed wearing or using a product can help increase interest in those Canadian brands.

"Celebrities are trendsetters, and them engaging with a product organically can really help shed the light on brands," Glover said.

From beauty and health, to style, beverage and food, this year's gift bag features French Terry pieces from Canadian clothing brand Kit and Ace, makeup and hair products from L’Oreal, skincare and natural healthcare solutions from Soo’AE and Pascoe, a bottle of Ontario-based REN ultra premium vodka, and a SodaStream Art sparkling water maker.

(Photo courtesy SodaStream/GLO Communications)

The gift bag also features tea essentials, including a tumbler, filters, matcha and various loose leaf teas, from DAVIDsTEA, and Toronto Popcorn Company's garlic parmesan and bacon cheddar gourmet popcorn.

(Photo courtesy SodaStream/GLO Communications)

Celebrities will receive all of these goodies in either a vegan tote bag or backpack from Canadian-based eco-friendly accessory brand Matt & Nat. The entire gift bag is valued at $1,059.

(Photo courtesy Kit and Ace/GLO Communications)

While Glover could not reveal who would be gifted these bags at this year's festival, some celebrities who have received them at past editions of TIFF include Matt Damon, Jennifer Garner, Julianne Moore, Naomi Watts, Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Pierce Brosnan, Blake Lively, Olivia Wilde, Helen Mirren and Bryan Cranston.