Undercover officers, wire taps were part of Coutts border protest investigation
Newly unsealed court documents have revealed more details about the RCMP investigation that led to criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, during the border blockade in Coutts, Alta. in February.
The most serious charges were laid against four Alberta men: Christopher Lysak, 48, of Lethbridge; Anthony Olienick, 39, of Claresholm; Chris Carbert, 44, of Lethbridge; and Jerry Morin, 40, of Olds.
Four lengthy applications for search warrants, submitted by police, show that investigators believed that three of them, Olienick, Carbert and Morin, brought guns to the protest and were prepared to use them against officers.
The documents include notes and information from uniformed RCMP, as well as undercover officers who infiltrated a saloon in Coutts, where protesters gathered daily and nightly.
The two operatives had a goal of learning the hierarchy of the group.
In their notes, they wrote about meeting with Olienick, one of the accused, who was not in the leadership group but called himself “security” for the protesters.
The undercover officers also noted that they saw a delivery of a hockey bag, believed to be filled with guns.
"I believe the sub-group was arming themselves for a standoff against police," wrote the officer applying for one of the search warrants.
“I believe Morin provided firearms to Olienick and Carbert for the purpose of using those firearms to shoot at and kill police officers, conspiring to commit murder against police officers,” they later wrote.
The notes also show RCMP used wire taps, but what investigators heard or read is redacted.
All four men were arrested on Feb. 13 and 14.
On Feb. 14, officers searched a home and property in Coutts and seized 15 guns, ammunition and body armour.
The application also includes observations from police that the protesters seemed to have a finance committee and governance structure. They spoke to people they believed to be leaders of the protest, but those names are redacted from the court documents.
The documents were sealed by a court when they were filed. Lawyers for several media outlets, including CTV News, argued in court to have them unsealed. Lawyers for the accused argued against that application.
Correction
This article was modified to comply with a court-ordered publication ban.
BREAKING | Myles Sanderson located, taken into custody: RCMP
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Saskatchewan, according to police.
Victim of Saskatchewan stabbings described as 'hero and true matriarch'
A woman killed in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan over the Labour Day weekend was remembered Wednesday as a caring matriarch and a hero who died while trying to protect her children.
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
The RCMP have released the names of 10 people killed in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks that also injured 18 others. Among them is a first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower.
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate by 75 basis points, anticipates another increase
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, bringing the central bank's target for the overnight rate to 3.25 per cent.
BREAKING NEWS | 1 dead, 2 injured after 'random' attacks in north Edmonton, police asking residents to shelter in place
Police are asking residents, drivers, and pedestrians in the area of Hermitage Road and Henry Avenue NW to shelter in place because there is a male in the area with an edged weapon.
Babysitter shot after toddler discovered loaded handgun: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a teenaged babysitter was hospitalized after a toddler discovered a loaded handgun and started running around with it.
Trans activist celebrates rare victory against online trolls after Kiwi Farms deplatforming
Clara Sorrenti, a trans activist who was forced to flee her home in Canada after users of a hate-filled website called Kiwi Farms targeted her, has succeeded in her campaign to get the site taken offline, for now.
Family, friends relieved after British boyfriend pleads guilty to killing B.C. woman
A British man has pleaded guilty to killing his Canadian girlfriend, who was visiting him in England but had decided to fly home early the week she was murdered.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
Why industrial farm animals could be the source of the next pandemic
Experts warn the next pandemic could come sooner than you think, and that unless changes are made to industrial farming practices worldwide, it could spark a virus more deadly than COVID-19.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Canada has 'abysmal' whistleblower protections, advocates call out Trudeau directly for inaction
Canada ranks among the worst in the world when it comes to protecting whistleblowers, according to a recent report.
Tumultuous times in House of Windsor raise concerns about monarchy's future
With Prince Andrew the latest in a string of British royal scandals, is the House of Windsor starting to crumble?
