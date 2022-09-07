'We have to do something,' Minister Rodriguez says of coming online harms bill

VANCOUVER -

Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says that in the face of considerable attention on an increase in hate and harassment online, the federal government feels it has an "obligation" to advance legislative and regulatory changes aimed at tamping down harmful content.

"There's a consensus on the fact that we have to do something. Not everybody agrees on what exactly, but the fact that status quo is not possible. And whoever says 'oh no, no, you shouldn't do anything on this' has to justify why status quo is OK," Rodriguez told reporters at the Liberal cabinet retreat in Vancouver, referencing his ongoing consultations on the plan.

Rodriguez said that while the internet has brought numerous benefits, "people are seeing things that they shouldn't be seeing on the internet, facing threats, receiving all kinds of stuff, very nasty stuff… and it's our obligation as a government to act."

As CTVNews.ca has previous reported, after receiving heaps of largely-critical feedback, and going back to the drawing board with the help of experts over the last several months, sources close to the file have said the government is still contemplating how to approach the complex legislation.

The pledge originated with the intention of forcing “online communication service providers,” such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, to be more accountable and transparent in handling five kinds of harmful content on their platforms: hate speech, child exploitation, the sharing of non-consensual images, incitements to violence and terrorism.

The Liberals' intention in promising to advance an "online safety" bill, they say, was to ensure the kinds of behaviours that are illegal in person are also illegal online, with a focus on public content.

Among the ideas floated in the government's initial proposal were implementing a 24-hour takedown requirement for content deemed harmful; compelling platforms to provide data on their algorithms and provide a rationale for when action is taken on flagged posts; and installing a new system for Canadians to appeal platforms’ decisions around content moderation.

Beyond seeking expert advice, this summer Rodriguez and top officials from his department have travelled across the country holding panel discussions with stakeholders and representatives from minority groups. Public hearings intended to capture the concerns of Canadians are set to continue into the fall, to further help inform the scope of the legislation.

Referencing some of the pushback that has cropped up to the government's plans—including accusations of attacking free speech—Rodriguez said freedom of speech is "fundamental" to this legislation.

"But at the same time, if people say, 'oh no, I'm not going on the internet anymore, I'm not commenting anymore, I'm not writing anymore because I'm scared,' then you're limiting the freedom of speech. We don't want that," said the minister.

The Liberals have already blown past their campaign commitment to move on a "balanced and targeted" online harms bill within the first 100 days of their post-2021 election mandate.

Given the considerable work left before the bill is completed, sources have told CTVNews.ca that it is unlikely this fall, with early 2023 appearing to be the most realistic timeframe.

Asked Wednesday what the current timeline is for the bill, Rodriguez was unspecific, saying he hopes to table it "as soon as possible."