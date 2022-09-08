New refund requirements for cancelled flights take effect today

Sea lion leaps onto boaters in bid to escape killer whales near Victoria

A pair of boaters near Victoria escaped serious injury Monday when a large sea lion leapt onto their small craft in a bid to flee a trio of killer whales. Experts say the encounter should serve as a warning to boaters in B.C. waters as the transient killer whale population has grown and become more active in recent years.

