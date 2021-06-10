TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 71.78 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Remembering the victims: Friends and neighbours are remembering the four Muslim family members killed in what police say was a targeted attack in London, Ont., and are demanding steps to address Islamophobia in Canada.

2. Face-to-face: On Sunday night, around 8:30 p.m., a taxi driver pulled into the Cherryhill Mall parking lot in London, Ont., for what he thought was going to be a quick break, not knowing that he would encounter the man police have charged in a deadly vehicular attack.

3. COVID-19 risk: A new study from Statistics Canada reports that immigrants were more likely to die of COVID-19 than Canadian-born individuals during the first wave of the pandemic.

4. Airborne spread: A group of doctors and health-care providers are calling on public health organizations in Canada to acknowledge airborne spread of COVID-19 and adjust restrictions accordingly.

5. 'Moral courage': More than 100 years ago, a Canadian doctor tried to sound the alarm on residential schools but historians say he was silenced by government officials. Indigenous advocates working to reclaim his legacy now say a great deal can be learned from his example.

One more thing…

Scared of spiders?: Simon Fraser University researchers say a spider's ability to sniff out a certain species of ants could lead to a safe spider repellent for humans.