Canada isn't planning to change self-isolation rules; the World Juniors Hockey Championship has been cancelled; and Ghislaine Maxwell convicted. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Isolation period: Days after the U.S. said it was changing its rules for self-isolation, Canadian officials say they have no immediate plans on shortening the period to five days.

2. World Juniors: The remainder of the World Juniors Hockey Championship has been cancelled due to rising COVID-19 cases.

3. Icy grip: Alberta broke seven more cold weather records. In British Columbia, Environment Canada is warning that up to 10 centimetres of snow could fall by Thursday morning.

4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The British socialite was convicted of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by the American millionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

5. Pfizer vaccine: New research out of South Africa found that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine is 70 per cent effective against the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

One more thing...

Order of Canada: This year's appointees to the Order of Canada has been released and it includes author Yann Martel, former senator Murray Sinclair and Judy Cameron, the first woman pilot for Air Canada.