TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 67.85 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. RCMP investigation: The RCMP has opened an investigation into the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., after the remains of 215 children were found using ground-penetrating radar.

2. Residential school compensation: Amid calls for accountability and compensation for child deaths at residential schools, lawyers say it’s unlikely Indigenous families will receive it from the government any time soon, especially since there has been no national inquiry yet into the deaths.

3. MMIWG action plan: Two years after the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls issued 213 calls for justice, the national action plan to address the violence, racism and disproportionate deaths of Indigenous women and girls in Canada has been released.

4. Hotel quarantine: Instead of acting on an advisory panel's recommendation to end the mandatory quarantine hotel program for those flying into Canada, the federal government is increasing the penalty for those who choose to skip it.

5. Bitter taste: A recently published study found that "supertasters", or people who are overly sensitive to bitter flavours, were less likely to test positive for COVID-19.

One more thing…

Out of time: After 40 days in a cave with no clocks and no sunlight, the director of an unusual project testing human perception of time says he wouldn't hesitate to do it all again.